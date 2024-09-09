LA Kings Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Iron Bow Technologies As Official Away Jersey Patch

The LA Kings have announced a new strategic, multi-year partnership with Iron Bow Technologies, which marks Iron Bow’s first official sports partnership in Los Angeles and underscores its commitment to the growth of professional hockey.

Iron Bow has become the Official Away Jersey Patch Partner of the LA Kings, beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season. Iron Bow’s logo will appear on the front of all the Kings’ away jerseys.

Additionally, Iron Bow Technologies will be the preferred IT solutions provider of AEG, providing hardware and software solutions and services to the company and its global portfolio of assets.

“As we gear up for an exciting new season, having Iron Bow Technologies as our Official Away Jersey Patch Partner is a significant step forward for our team,” said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “Iron Bow’s advanced tech solutions will play a crucial role in enhancing our performance. Their commitment to innovation and excellence mirrors our own, and we’re confident that their technology will help us become a better, more competitive team, both on and off the ice.”

“I am immensely proud of the value Iron Bow brings to dynamic, global companies like AEG,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “By providing state-of-the-art technology solutions, we are enhancing the operations of a global sports and entertainment leader, a premier sports team and, empowering a diverse portfolio of unique entities within entertainment, real estate, and sports to thrive in a digital era. We are excited about the future ahead with AEG and are honored to be part of their journey.”

In addition to the jersey patches prominently featured on the front of the player jerseys, Iron Bow Technologies will engage Kings fans in a variety of other ways including visible signage on television broadcasts, including Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) and virtual on-ice signage, displayed during each NHL regular season game at Crypto.com Arena. Iron Bow will also participate as the title game night sponsor on February 26, 2025, when the Kings take on the Vancouver Canucks at Crypto.com Arena, in honor of Black History Month, underscoring both organizations’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

For more information about Iron Bow, please visit www.ironbow.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About the LA Kings:

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.