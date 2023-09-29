Kings Announce Additional Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have announced multiple Training Camp roster moves.

The following players have been re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

• Kaleb Lawrence – RW (Owen Sound, OHL)

• Sean Tschigerl – LW (Calgary, WHL)

The following players have been released from their PTOs and ATOs:

• Nathan Burke – F

• Max Coyle – D

• Ty Thorpe – C

The Kings now have 57 players on their training camp roster (32 forwards; 18 defensemen; 7 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here.

The team is set to play their fifth preseason game tonight as they face the Anaheim Ducks at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and can be heard on the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.

The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):



• Sept. 29: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.)

• Sept. 30: Kings at San Jose – 7 p.m. (SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.)

• Oct. 3: Kings vs. Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

• Oct. 5: Kings vs. San Jose – 6 p.m. (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*

• Oct. 7: Kings vs. Vegas – 1 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Frozen Fury