News Feed

LAK-Training-Camp-Latest-9/28

LA Kings Training Camp Latest -- 9/28
Kings-at-Golden-Knights-9-27-23-HTW

LA Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
Kings-Announce-Training-Camp-Roster-Moves-9/27

Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
ATKM-Preseason-Update-Week-1-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Preseason Update Week 1 Recap
Kings-at-Ducks-9-24-23-HTW

LA Kings @ Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch (Listen)
Kings-vs-Coyotes-gm-2-AUS-HTW

LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch Global Series
Kings-vs-Coyotes-AUS-HTW

LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
LAK-Welcome-CD-Law-As-Official-Team-Firm

LA Kings Welcome Custodio & Dubey as the NHL Team's Official Law Firm

Kings-Itinerary-9/21

Kings Itinerary 9/21
LAK-Kings-Announce-2023-Training-Camp-Details

Kings Announce 2023 NHL Training Camp Details
LAK-To-Wear-90s-Heritage-Jerseys-15-Times

LA Kings to Wear ‘90s ERA ADIDAS Heritage Jersey and Chrome Helmets 15 Times This Season
Kings-Itinerary-9/19

Kings Itinerary 9/19
Kings-Ducks-Rookie-Faceoff-Game-3-HTW

Rookie Faceoff Game 3: How To Watch Kings vs. Ducks
Kings-2023-Offseason-in-Review

LA Kings 2023 Offseason in Review 
Kings-Coyotes-Rookie-Faceoff-Game-2-HTW

Rookie Faceoff Game 2: How To Watch Kings vs. Coyotes
Employee-Spotlight-Hispanic-Heritage

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the LA Kings
Kings-Sharks-Rookie-Faceoff-Game-1-HTW

Rookie Faceoff Game 1: How To Watch Kings vs. Sharks
LA-Kings-Announce-Television-Schedule-For-2023-24-Season

LA Kings Announce Television Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Kings Announce Additional Training Camp Roster Moves

lak2:29

The LA Kings have announced multiple Training Camp roster moves. 

The following players have been re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

•    Kaleb Lawrence – RW (Owen Sound, OHL)
•    Sean Tschigerl – LW (Calgary, WHL)

The following players have been released from their PTOs and ATOs:

•    Nathan Burke – F
•    Max Coyle – D
•    Ty Thorpe – C 

The Kings now have 57 players on their training camp roster (32 forwards; 18 defensemen; 7 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here.

The team is set to play their fifth preseason game tonight as they face the Anaheim Ducks at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and can be heard on the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio. 

The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):
 
•    Sept. 29: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.)
•    Sept. 30: Kings at San Jose – 7 p.m. (SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.)
•    Oct. 3: Kings vs. Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)
•    Oct. 5: Kings vs. San Jose – 6 p.m. (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*
•    Oct. 7: Kings vs. Vegas – 1 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)
*Frozen Fury