LA Kings Announce 2024-25 Television Broadcast Schedule

The LA Kings have released the 2024-25 regular-season television schedule and announced that legendary play-by-play announcer, Nick Nickson, will retire from his duties at the conclusion of the season. There will be further recognition and celebration as he embarks on the final season of his Hall of Fame career and those details will be released at a later date.

“There comes a moment when you get a sense that it is the right time to move on, and I feel that after this season it will be that time,” said Nickson. “Shortly after graduating from college in 1975, I began my hockey broadcasting career, and it has been an absolute privilege to bring the game to the listeners and viewers from one season to the next. Through it all, I have enjoyed calling every shot, every save, every goal, and two Stanley Cups. To my family and the Kings organization, thank you for your unwavering support and loyalty. To the great fans of Kings Hockey, thank you for your encouragement and kind words over the years. It has always meant the world to me.”

With nearly 50 years of hockey broadcasting experience, Nickson enters his 44th season as the “Voice of the Kings” across radio and television, he has called over 4,200 professional games, which includes more than 3,800 games with the Kings and close to 500 in the American Hockey League (AHL). In 2006, the Kings held “Nick Nickson Day” in honor of his 25 years of service to the organization as a broadcaster. During his career, Nickson has received several accolades which were highlighted in 2015 by the prestigious Foster Hewitt Award as selected by the NHL Professional Broadcasters Association, and awarded by the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. As another tribute to his broadcasting excellence, in 2009 he was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and in 2011 he was inducted into the Frontier Field Walk of Fame (media) in his hometown (Rochester, New York) where his career began during the 1975-76 season as the voice of the Rochester Americans in the AHL. He later spent four seasons (1977-81) with the New Haven Nighthawks (AHL) before his association with the Kings began.

“Nick has been a trusted and valuable voice for our fans during his incredible career and is synonymous with the LA Kings,” said President Luc Robitaille. “He has been there for every historic moment to eloquently bring to life the action on the ice. Most importantly, he is a terrific person who has been equally important as an ambassador for our team and in our community. We look forward to celebrating his final season.”

The broadcast schedule, which features Nickson at the helm of the telecast, includes 62 regular season games on Bally Sports West and seven games on KCAL-TV (Channel 9). An additional 13 games will be nationally televised across multiple broadcast and streaming outlets as previously announced by the NHL. For more information on the broadcast schedule click here.

Nickson will work his 44th season in the Kings broadcast booth, which is named in his honor at Crypto.com Arena. Joining him on regular season telecasts is award-winning lead analyst Jim Fox, ice-side analyst Daryl Evans and rinkside reporter Carrlyn Bathe, beginning with the season opener on October 10 in Buffalo against the Sabres.

“LA Kings Live” returns prior to and immediately following home and road telecasts on Bally Sports West. Host Patrick O’Neal, returning to cover the team for his 20th season, will sit alongside analysts and former Kings players Jarret Stoll and Derek Armstrong, while Evans and Bathe will contribute as hosts during the season.

Additional members of the Kings broadcast team on select occasions will include Josh Schaefer, Blake Bolden, Armstrong, and other to-be-determined guest play-by-play talent.

The 2024-25 campaign marks the 39th consecutive year the Kings are on Bally Sports West. In addition, Bally Sports West will produce the seven games that will be broadcast once again over-the-air locally on CBS-owned KCAL-TV. The Bally Sports app and BallySports.com will make all games – plus pre and postgame shows – produced by the network available for live streaming when fans authenticate with their pay TV credentials or subscribe directly to Bally Sports+.