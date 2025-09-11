Kings & FanDuel Sports Network Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Team + Schedule

Longtime NHL broadcaster John Kelly has been named the LA Kings’ lead play-by-play announcer on FanDuel Sports Network, and he’ll be joined in the booth this season by long time Kings analyst Jim Fox, the team and network announced. In addition to Fox, former Kings Tony Granato, Ray Ferraro and Jarret Stoll are each set to fill the analyst role for select telecasts. The local home for Kings hockey for 40 years, FanDuel Sports Network is set to televise and stream 68 regular season games during the 2025-26 season, plus two preseason matchups.

Kelly, a second-generation broadcaster who has called NHL action since 1989 for the St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche, joins the Kings broadcast crew following Hall of Famer Nick Nickson’s retirement. Josh Schaefer returns to work play-by-play for select games.

Fox returns as the lead analyst and has spent more than four decades with the Kings as a player and broadcaster. Granato played seven of his 13 NHL seasons for the Kings before coaching the Avalanche, Team USA and his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin. Ferraro spent four of his 18 NHL seasons playing in Los Angeles before becoming one of the preeminent analysts in the sport. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Kings, Stoll will also break down the action on “LA Kings Live” pregame, postgame and intermission coverage.

Patrick O’Neal and Carrlyn Bathe return as “LA Kings Live” hosts, with Bathe also reporting from rinkside. Former Kings winger Daryl Evans is also back as a pregame, postgame and intermission analyst. Blake Bolden, a former professional hockey player and Kings scout, will also join as an “LA Kings Live” analyst on select broadcasts.

Mike Kelly, the director of analytics and insights for Sportlogiq, will give fans an even deeper understanding of what’s happening on the ice as a contributor for FanDuel Sports Network this season.

“Our goal is to elevate our broadcasts and bring our viewers closer to the action than ever before,” said Jay Rothman, FanDuel Sports Network’s Vice President of Production overseeing live NHL coverage. “We’re excited to bring together such a deep roster of expert voices to deliver a fresh perspective each night the Kings take the ice.”

"We are thrilled to have such a strong, diverse and enthusiastic team of talent for LA Kings telecasts on FanDuel Sports Network,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “The LA Kings have always taken great pride in serving our fans with the best team of broadcasters in our sport, and this crew will certainly deliver the level of quality our fans have come to expect each season."

FanDuel Sports Network launches its coverage with the Kings’ final two preseason games: Oct. 2 at the Utah Mammoth and Oct. 4 against the Anaheim Ducks. Regular season coverage on the network begins when the Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 11.

Fans throughout Southern California and Hawaii can tune in on FanDuel Sports Network West or stream the action in the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, with a special Season Pass offer set to launch closer to puck drop. Local Prime Video customers can also sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.

Eight games will also be simulcast on KCAL-TV (Channel 9), with the first on Nov. 1 against the New Jersey Devils.

To see the Kings’ full schedule, click here. For more information on how to watch the Kings all season long, visit LAKings.com/tune-in.

How to watch the Kings on FanDuel Sports Network:

Streaming Subscription: Local fans can purchase a streaming subscription through the FanDuel Sports Network app or by visiting FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans can purchase a season pass, monthly, or annual streaming package. Individual games are also available for purchase once live coverage begins. The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on many devices and on several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.

Prime Video: Local Prime Video customers can sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.

Cable/Satellite/Streaming Provider: FanDuel Sports Network West is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers, including Spectrum (Ch. 320), DIRECTV (Ch. 692), Cox (Ch. 1037 in Santa Barbara; Ch. 1064 in Orange County; Ch. 1053 in Palos Verdes), and Fubo. Visit GetMyHomeTeams.com for options in your zip code. If you receive FanDuel Sports Network through your provider, you can stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com at no extra cost by signing in with your provider credentials.

Over-the-air: In addition to airing on FanDuel Sports Network, the following eight games will be simulcast on KCAL-TV: Nov. 1 vs. Devils; Nov. 29 vs. Canucks; Dec. 6 vs. Blackhawks; Dec. 13 vs. Flames; Jan. 24 at Blues; March 7 vs. Canadiens; March 28 vs. Mammoth; April 11 vs. Oilers.

