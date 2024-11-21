For The Love Of The Game

They say that a man who loves what he does never works a day in his life.

Warren Foegele, then, has had it pretty easy, not having worked over the span of his 430-plus-game NHL career, which includes 80 goals and 163 points, prior to starting the season with the LA Kings. At the beginning of this season, through 20 games played, Foegele has tallied six goals and ten points, and if the math is mathing, is on pace for a 25-goal season in his inaugural year in Los Angeles.

The Kings signed 28-year-old Foegele, an unrestricted free agent, to a three-year contract on July 1st, moving the winger to LA from Edmonton, where he had been for three seasons. Kings fans may have gotten a little uncomfortable at this news, and rightfully so, considering the red-hot playoff rivalry between the Kings and Oilers for the last three consecutive years.

Nobody needs to be reminded of the outcome of each of those series, least of all Foegele, who chose to come to the Kings organization of his own free will, when he was exploring the free agency market.

“I've always made the playoffs in my whole career so I kind of wanted to go to a competitive team,” explains Foegele, on his decision to sign with the Kings. “But I also wanted a little bit more opportunity too. Obviously having [Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl], the two best players in the world, it's hard to get ice, right? So for me, I was like, I think I'm at that stage in my career where I can take on more and I wanted a bigger role, but I also wanted to be on a competitive team, and playing against the Kings for three years in a row, I knew them probably better than most people, just because of how hard they play and it wasn't fun playing against them.”

While Foegele is certain there is a fierce rivalry between his current and former clubs, he doesn’t believe it was as strong in the 2024 postseason as it was during the playoffs of 2023, and he isn’t sure why. He does remain friends with most of the guys from his time in Edmonton because, like him, most are from the Toronto area.

Foegele grew up in Unionville, a neighborhood in Markham, Ontario. His older brother by two years, Reese, would play street hockey - road hockey, as they call it north of the border - with his friends, and eventually began playing ice hockey. Warren would always be watching and of course wanted to be just like his older brother. Willing to do just about anything to play with the big boys, Warren began playing goalie during the road hockey games.

“Just being the younger brother that got beat up, basically,” jokes Foegele, who grew up cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs.