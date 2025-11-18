INSIDER: "This Is My Home" - Inside Adrian Kempe's 8-Year Extension!

“This is my home and this is where I wanted to be.”

Adrian Kempe never wavered in his desire to sign a long-term contract extension with the Kings. He said it over the summer when he attended the NHL's Player Media Tour in Las Vegas. He reinforced that point on the first day of training camp. He’s said it in multiple post-game interviews since. But still, as the weeks went by, Kempe remained unsigned.

Until Sunday.

News started breaking around dinner time that Kempe and the Kings had agreed to an eight-year extension that would cement Kempe’s status as a key member of the organization for years to come. An organization that Kempe has called home since he was drafted back in 2014 and an organization that he will continue to call home for the foreseeable future.

“I'm very happy,” Kempe said of signing his extension. “I haven't really been thinking about it too much, just kind of focus on playing, but once you get the call, everything's agreed on, you obviously get very excited, very happy. I’m proud of myself, thankful for teammates, fans, everybody that’s been around. I’m just excited to be here for another eight years.”

Ultimately, it was a slight discount on Kempe’s side that got the deal over the line.

As Kempe maintained that he wanted to remain in Los Angeles, Kings management maintained that they wanted Kempe to remain in Los Angeles as well. Led by General Manager Ken Holland, it's been said several times that the Kings wanted to find a deal that worked with Kempe, a deal that compensated the player fairly for his importance, but also a deal that leaves the Kings enough flexibility to build around Kempe and other core pieces.

At the end of the day, Kempe could have held out for a higher number. He certainly would’ve gotten more had he tested the open market. But to stay, he was ultimately the one who decided to take a little bit less to get things across the line. While it’s not the only thing that will help, that potentially assists the Kings as they look to secure additional high-end talent down the road, with the process of replacing Anze Kopitar this summer and continuing to build their roster an ongoing thing

“We all have the same goal,” Kempe said. “For the team and for myself, that's what we were looking to do before we signed it. We want to keep adding players in the future and it's hard to say where the cap and all that kind of stuff is going, so it's hard to predict what players you can add and stuff like that, but I think we're in a good spot right now.”

Now, that’s not to say Kempe was not well compensated. He did, after all, just agree to a contract that will pay him $85 million over the next eight seasons. It’s the second-largest contract ever given out in Kings history, only trailing Drew Doughty’s eight-year extension at $88 million. That is, uh, certainly not nothing.

Throughout the process of reaching this point, Kempe wasn’t all that involved after he got into training camp until the end.

His preference was to defer most of that negotiation to his agent, J.P. Berry. He was more involved at the start, but he made it clear to his representation and the Kings that once it was time to play, he wanted to focus on playing. He maintained that he was never in a rush to sign and I think that comes from two sides that always wanted to get something done.

It certainly didn’t seem to affect his play, as Kempe sat at a point-per-game pace as he signed his name on the line. But while he wasn’t in a major rush to get it there, it was still a nice feeling when it finally came.

“Once the season started, I was not in a rush, I didn't want to focus on it too much,” he said. “I'm very happy just to get it done and excited to be here.”