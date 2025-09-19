A healthy and motivated Drew Doughty? Exactly what the LA Kings need

Jim Hiller was asked after Day 2 of training camp how he evaluates things internally when a veteran stands out during a training-camp scrimmage.

His answer was very diplomatic, speaking about having a better understanding about who veteran players are, with these types of pops not being quite as important. After answering the question, he got up to leave the press conference but paused and returned to the table.

“Let me make an exception – Drew has jumped out at us that way, because of what he went through, he’s certainly moving a lot better. That’s an easy one.”

If you just look at a box score from the latter half of the 2024-25 season, or even the Kings/Oilers series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you might not see anything that looked off with defenseman Drew Doughty. In Game 6, for example, Doughty led the Kings at 28:03 time on ice.

And that was not atypical. You’d see Doughty present, logging maybe not his career-peak minutes, but certainly playing a large role for the Kings. In a boxscore, it looked normal. Nothing out of the ordinary. On the ice, though, it was anything but.

While we saw Doughty on the ice, physically, we didn’t really see Doughty on the ice. Or perhaps better worded, it wasn’t the real Drew Doughty playing those games. What that means is that while there was a player wearing a Kings jersey, number eight on the back, it wasn’t the Drew Doughty we’re accustomed to seeing, nor the player that Doughty himself is accustomed to being.

“At the end of the playoffs, that was one of the lowest moments as a hockey player in my life,” Doughty said candidly, following the first day of training camp.

Doughty fought valiantly to get back into the lineup last year after he fractured his ankle during his preseason debut last preseason. The process was lengthy and challenging and the return, while nice, wasn’t what Doughty hoped it would be. For a player used to playing at an elite level, it was frustrating to not be able to do that.

So what did he do about it?

Immediately after the season, Doughty had a second procedure on his ankle to get it right. For the following eight weeks, he did nothing. He didn’t golf. He didn’t have a drink. He simply let his ankle heal the way that he knew it needed to. It was an important reset for Doughty to get the ankle right and after giving it the needed recovery time, that part of his injury was behind him.

“I took a hard eight weeks [off] after I got my second procedure on it, just to get it right,” Doughty said. “I did everything I could to be perfectly healthy, I didn’t drink, I wasn’t golfing, just totally focusing on my ankle and getting it better. Those eight weeks, at times I got lonely, because I wasn’t going out with guys and I wasn’t golfing, which are my some of my favorite things to do, but it was well worth it. I feel way better and starting to feel more like myself from a couple years ago.”

From there, it was about having a strong summer of building back up.

The commitment to rehab the injury was important. But without the second step, it really would not have been worth much. Doughty spent just about his entire summer in Los Angeles. He was one of the first players back in the gym and back on the ice at Toyota Sports Performance Center. He feels that effort and commitment was the first step towards becoming the player he’s been.

“This summer, I just worked my bag off and I want to get back to the player I was and I’m actually very confident I will be that player again,” he said. “I feel so much better on the ice. I’ll be back.”