INSIDER: Corey Perry Continues To Find A Way For Kings

After last night’s game, Drew Doughty gave us the “I told you so” about Corey Perry.
“I told everyone this was going to happen,” Doughty said. “He’s a great player, great pro. My goal was solely because of him standing front of the net and we don’t have enough guys that do that, to be honest with you, he’s one of our only ones. It’s something our other guys should learn from him.”
There’s a lot to dissect there.
For Perry, the praise came after his most impactful game on the scoresheet as a King. In the first period of a 0-0 slog, Perry did what he always does. He went to the blue paint, found a loose puck and got it across the goal line. Such a Corey Perry goal and he earned it. The Kings needed it.
In the second period, Perry made a nifty play off the wall to spring a 2-on-1 the other way, with Jeff Malott keeping the puck himself for a good goal in transition, with Perry tallying the primary assist. Just a couple minutes later, Perry created another goal without touching the puck, as Doughty alluded to. He positioned himself right in front of San Jose goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, limiting his vision, which allowed Doughty to score top shelf for his first goal of the season and put the visitors ahead 3-0.
Three Kings goals early and Perry played a hand in all three, whether he got the points or not.
“It's just incredible,” Head Coach Jim Hiller said of Perry’s play. “Some guys, the puck just ends up on their stick. He's at the front of the net, so he gives himself every opportunity, but he still finds pucks and he still finds ways to put them in. You wish you could teach it, you wish other players could learn from it, some guys just have a special, special ability, and he's one of them.”
His early impact is obviously not a surprise to Doughty. But there’s still some magic to it, isn’t there?
At 40-years-old, Perry joined the Kings this summer on a one-year contract, a player targeted by new General Manager Ken Holland to deliver in areas he felt the Kings were short on come the postseason. Perry’s track record of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final speaks for itself. Perry was brought in to impact games in April but it turns out the Kings needed him sooner than that.
Off to a 1-3-2 start while he was sidelined with an early-season knee injury, Perry returned for the first of five straight on the road last week in St. Louis. Four wins and nine points later, from a possible five and ten, the Kings have flipped the script on their slow start, moving into a playoff position in the Pacific Division. When the wheels touched down in Los Angeles, the Kings were tied for second in the Pacific Division, two points out of the division lead in the early stages of the season.
Perry certainly helped to play a part in the turnaround.