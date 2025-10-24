Cooking Up Something Good w/ Brian Dumoulin

There are plenty of NHL players who will admit that they love cooking - grilling steaks in the backyard, or maybe even whipping up their own chicken and pasta on game days. But there aren’t many who can say they learned to prepare lobster thermidor from celebrity chef and restaurateur Ludo Lefebvre.
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin, however, can.
Dumoulin’s love of cooking started at a young age when he would watch and eventually assist his mother, Deborah, in the kitchen at their home in Biddeford, Maine.
“She would cook a rotisserie chicken and make a chicken noodle soup after with it, she would make her own pizza dough, she was always trying to make something for us,” reminisces the 34-year-old about his mom. “Maybe just having that food and knowing and feeling that kind of passion and that love when you’re cooking it kind of makes the food taste even better.”
Meals in the Dumoulin household look a little different now with two boys under the age of six - Brayden will be six in November and Brooks is only 16 months old - but Dumoulin’s favorite dish to cook is a Spanish paella. Although he prefers to cook at home, Dumoulin and his wife, Kayla, do consider themselves foodies, and authenticity is the number one item on the wish list when dining out.
“I like uniqueness. I don’t like just going to a steakhouse - I will - but if I heard about good Korean, good Thai, good Mexican, I like everything, I’ll eat anything,” Dumoulin explains. “I like feeling like either there’s a chef there that is passionate about it or anything like that or that they’re proud of where they get the ingredients from, or how it’s cooked, or their preparation. When you walk into a restaurant, you can feel the energy of the place, especially when you look at the menu.”