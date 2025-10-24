Cooking Up Something Good w/ Brian Dumoulin

When Dumoulin played in New Jersey he lived in Hoboken, but would go into New York City for the food scene, which he compares to the one in Los Angeles.

“In New York City, it’s kind of like LA, you can find the best of everything no matter if you’re looking for the best Spanish, the best Korean, the best sushi - anything you can find usually there’s some authenticity to it,” asserts Dumoulin. “So that’s what I look for is authenticity.”

NYC is Dumoulin’s favorite place to eat in the world. For anyone looking for recommendations, Spanish eatery Casa Mono, a Michelin Guide restaurant, is high on his list, as is Rezdora, an Italian restaurant known for it’s handmade pasta.

Along with Dumoulin’s love for food and cooking comes his love of travel, and there was nobody to better cultivate the passion for that combination than Anthony Bourdain, whom Dumoulin is a huge fan of. Dumoulin has seen every episode of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover, both of which were travel and food shows hosted by the late celebrity chef, author and travel documentarian.

“I loved watching Bourdain because I love food and travel and he was obviously one of the best people who show you a place while creating a personality with someone and having a real conversation about what that place is like and where they’re from,” Dumoulin articulates. “I think the way he went about traveling and the places that he went were so unique and different. It wasn’t always a glamorous side of that country or that place that he went, but he tried to keep it real, which I loved and appreciated about him. That sparked definitely my passion for traveling and then with traveling comes food and wine, so I love those too.”

It should come as no surprise that one of Dumoulin’s favorite trips was to France. Starting in Paris, he drove down to Dijon, Burgundy, Leon, and stopped in St. Rémy, enjoying all the food and wine possible.

“St. Rémy was my favorite town that we visited, it’s where Van Gogh painted Starry Night - he was in jail there, actually,” shares Dumoulin, whose next big trip will likely be Japan. “It’s just kind of the small town, what you’d picture France being, cobblestone streets and a little stream running down the middle that just hasn’t been touched for hundreds and hundreds of years, but it still had such a quaintness and it wasn’t very touristy. It was kind of remote, there’s no airport nearby, you have to drive to see it, so that’s what I liked about it. I like going through those small towns that kind of are untouched.”

In 2020, during the Covid quarantine, the NHL launched a YouTube series called Skates & Plates, where they paired celebrity chefs with players that enjoy cooking. The chef would virtually instruct the player how to make a dish, and the event was recorded and turned into a video podcast. Naturally Dumoulin welcomed the opportunity and this is how he learned to make lobster thermidor from the Los Angeles-based Lefevbre, who is known for restaurants such as LudoBird, Trois Mec, and Petit Trois in addition to a multitude of television appearances on cooking shows.

“It was tough, it was challenging,” Dumoulin admits of his learning experience with Lefevbre. “I made it a few Christmases in a row.”