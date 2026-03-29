INSIDER: The Dynamic Moore-Byfield-Laferriere Line

It’s a comforting feeling as a coach to not have to worry about your starters on the road.

Every time the Kings took the ice on their recent three-game roadtrip, one thing looked the same. Up front, each period, the line of Trevor Moore, Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere was on the ice for the opening draw.

Since they’ve been put together, not only have those three players become Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith’s matchup line, but as of late, they’ve also been the team’s most productive line. When your most trusted line and your most productive line are the same three guys, something’s really going in your favor.

“You have three guys that are defensively responsible, but they also check for their chances,” Smith said. “If they’re playing against good lines and they get a little too risky, those guys have got enough speed to make you pay. They’re as responsible a line as we have, for sure.”

That’s been the benefit to those three players as of late.

They are the forwards the Kings most want on the ice against the other team’s top players. So, when you don’t control the matchups on the road, throwing those three over the boards first makes it a no-lose situation. Then, when they do what they did 17 seconds into the third period in Calgary, flipping the script with a goal on that opening shift, it makes things even better.

In total on the trip, Byfield and Laferriere each had points in all three games, while Moore was on the scoresheet in two of the three. With a total of 12 points over three games, it’s safe to say that line was clicking.

It’s started with Byfield, who is playing his best hockey of the season.

Dating back to a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, Byfield has been on the ice for 13 of his team’s last 16 goals scored, including all four yesterday evening in Vancouver. Byfield capped off last night’s 4-0 win over the Canucks with the empty-net goal for his second point of the evening, as he ended the trip with multiple points in all three games played.

At the time when the Kings have needed him most, chasing down a playoff berth, Byfield has delivered a level we haven’t always seen over the first 60 or so games this season. He’s using his size and speed, as he has before, but with it is an element of direct offensive play that has made him close to unguardable in certain situations. It’s been a lot of fun to watch of late.

“It’s been awesome,” defenseman Mikey Anderson said of Byfield’s recent level. “We were talking about him, especially in the faceoff circle, the last stretch, he’s been like 60 some percent, so it’s nice when they’re winning draws, they get the puck right away. He’s big, he’s fast and he’s using it. He’s playing well on both sides of the puck and with Mooresie and Laf together, they’re really finding a good stride.”

For as good as Byfield has been, it’s not made possible without the right wingers.

Right now, those players are certainly Moore and Laferriere, who deserve to be the headline just as much as their centerman does.

“Moore and Laf, we’ve talked a lot about them, but they have both been outstanding, not only scoring but also defensively,” Smith added.

Moore is also playing his best hockey of the season and Laferriere’s consistency has translated well on that line as well.

Together, they’ve been at their best and playing as a trio is seemingly bringing out the best in each of them, which has created some very high-level play on the ice. Byfield was quick to praise his linemates for how well they’ve played as of late.

“I feel good right now and a lot of that goes to my linemates,” Byfield said. “Mooresie and Laf are great players and they’re doing a lot of the dirty work, we’re all three just there, forechecking, getting pucks back. I feel like since we got together, there’s been a lot of chances we’ve been having and it feels like now we’re getting some more bounces and we’re finding the back of the net.”

The way that all three players have been able to play with speed has been extremely impressive and it’s helped to drive a new style of play under Smith.

As a trio in 5-on-5 situations, that line has dominated in the scoring chances department, controlling just shy of 61 percent of those opportunities. They’re also above 55 percent in terms of shot attempts and high-danger chances. It’s important to remember that their usual matchups are the other team’s best players. So, if you can not only limit the opposition’s top guys, but also make them defend, you’re really doing something well. That’s what we’ve seen right now.