INSIDER: The Dynamic Moore-Byfield-Laferriere Line

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By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

It’s a comforting feeling as a coach to not have to worry about your starters on the road.

Every time the Kings took the ice on their recent three-game roadtrip, one thing looked the same. Up front, each period, the line of Trevor Moore, Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere was on the ice for the opening draw.

Since they’ve been put together, not only have those three players become Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith’s matchup line, but as of late, they’ve also been the team’s most productive line. When your most trusted line and your most productive line are the same three guys, something’s really going in your favor.

“You have three guys that are defensively responsible, but they also check for their chances,” Smith said. “If they’re playing against good lines and they get a little too risky, those guys have got enough speed to make you pay. They’re as responsible a line as we have, for sure.”

That’s been the benefit to those three players as of late.

They are the forwards the Kings most want on the ice against the other team’s top players. So, when you don’t control the matchups on the road, throwing those three over the boards first makes it a no-lose situation. Then, when they do what they did 17 seconds into the third period in Calgary, flipping the script with a goal on that opening shift, it makes things even better.

In total on the trip, Byfield and Laferriere each had points in all three games, while Moore was on the scoresheet in two of the three. With a total of 12 points over three games, it’s safe to say that line was clicking.

It’s started with Byfield, who is playing his best hockey of the season.

Dating back to a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, Byfield has been on the ice for 13 of his team’s last 16 goals scored, including all four yesterday evening in Vancouver. Byfield capped off last night’s 4-0 win over the Canucks with the empty-net goal for his second point of the evening, as he ended the trip with multiple points in all three games played.

At the time when the Kings have needed him most, chasing down a playoff berth, Byfield has delivered a level we haven’t always seen over the first 60 or so games this season. He’s using his size and speed, as he has before, but with it is an element of direct offensive play that has made him close to unguardable in certain situations. It’s been a lot of fun to watch of late.

“It’s been awesome,” defenseman Mikey Anderson said of Byfield’s recent level. “We were talking about him, especially in the faceoff circle, the last stretch, he’s been like 60 some percent, so it’s nice when they’re winning draws, they get the puck right away. He’s big, he’s fast and he’s using it. He’s playing well on both sides of the puck and with Mooresie and Laf together, they’re really finding a good stride.”

For as good as Byfield has been, it’s not made possible without the right wingers.

Right now, those players are certainly Moore and Laferriere, who deserve to be the headline just as much as their centerman does.

“Moore and Laf, we’ve talked a lot about them, but they have both been outstanding, not only scoring but also defensively,” Smith added.

Moore is also playing his best hockey of the season and Laferriere’s consistency has translated well on that line as well.

Together, they’ve been at their best and playing as a trio is seemingly bringing out the best in each of them, which has created some very high-level play on the ice. Byfield was quick to praise his linemates for how well they’ve played as of late.

“I feel good right now and a lot of that goes to my linemates,” Byfield said. “Mooresie and Laf are great players and they’re doing a lot of the dirty work, we’re all three just there, forechecking, getting pucks back. I feel like since we got together, there’s been a lot of chances we’ve been having and it feels like now we’re getting some more bounces and we’re finding the back of the net.”

The way that all three players have been able to play with speed has been extremely impressive and it’s helped to drive a new style of play under Smith.

As a trio in 5-on-5 situations, that line has dominated in the scoring chances department, controlling just shy of 61 percent of those opportunities. They’re also above 55 percent in terms of shot attempts and high-danger chances. It’s important to remember that their usual matchups are the other team’s best players. So, if you can not only limit the opposition’s top guys, but also make them defend, you’re really doing something well. That’s what we’ve seen right now.

All three players have been important contributors throughout their time with the Kings, so this isn’t out of the blue.

Laferriere sometimes flies under the radar but he shouldn’t. He’s perhaps the most versatile forward on the team and sometimes, his task has been something that’s been needed for the team even if sometimes to his own detriment. When you click well with everyone, sometimes you go where the team needs you, even in situations where it makes things challenging to find the best role for yourself.

We’ve seen a lot of that with Laferriere this season, but he’s produced anyway, as he sits two goals shy of his first 20-goal season in the NHL. It’s certainly a level that hasn’t been lost on his teammates or coaches.

“I think Laf is one of the most underrated players in the league,” Smith said. “He’s able to play center, play wing, he can penalty kill, he can play on the power play. He’s a smart guy. I really like him and that line.”

However, while Laferriere has been one of the most consistent players on the Kings this season, Byfield and Moore haven’t had the sustained success we’ve seen from them in seasons past. Both have battled a couple of injuries and like the team as a whole, the consistency hasn’t been there for long stretches of this season.

Both players have continued to be responsible defensively, as they always have been, but the offensive boost on top of that has been a welcomed boost for both players.

Right now, we’re seeing the best of Moore as well.

Moore’s escapeability in tight spaces is always how you know he’s on. When he’s got that quick turn going in the corners, evading his defenseman, you know he’s on his game. Seeing that quite a bit as of late.

Moore played with Phillip Danault for so long that we haven’t really seen how he fits on other lines. While he’s moved around at times, the Danault/Moore pairing had been a staple of the Kings from 2022-25, obviously ending in December when Danault was traded to Montreal.

He’s a 30-goal scorer in the NHL and has consistently found ways to contribute offensively, when he’s been healthy. That has been a challenge at times, alongside production that has taken a dip, as has been the case for several members of the Kings in a difficult season. Right now, though, Moore is one of the team’s best players each and every night and he has been all month. Something that certainly isn’t lost on those around him and is appreciated by those who play with him.

“I hadn’t really played much with him until this little spurt and he compliments Q and I unbelievable,” Laferriere said of Moore. “He’s such a smart player, he’s so good down low with the puck, being able to fend off defenders. I love playing with him and I hope we play with each other for a while.”

What’s it’s created is a line that loves playing together and a line that has thrived, helping to keep the Kings in a tight playoff race in the Western Conference.

Being the line that is leaned on, along with being the line that’s leading the way right now offensively, is a lot to ask. It’s also perhaps a pressure that is allowing us to see the best of all three players. The Kings have very little margin for error and over their final ten games, they can’t afford to have many passengers. The way the team is structured right now, the offensive production is top-heavy, meaning the Top-6 has to produce the way they have of late.

Having a second line going as well as it is right now is a huge boost for this team and it’s something they’ll need to keep up as a seven-game homestand begins. While a lot of the attention will fall on the top line of Artemi Panarin, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe – and rightfully so, because they’ve been exceptionally dangerous – having both lines clicking is extremely important as well, especially with this group being three players who have been here all season and are peaking at the most important time.

Right now, the Kings are getting the best versions of three key players on their team. Not a moment too soon, as the playoff race continues to tighten.

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