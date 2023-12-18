LA Kings Celebrate National Blood Donor Month with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, a tradition each January spotlighting the lifesaving act of donating blood and platelets, the LA Kings will partner with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to host six blood drives throughout the month.

Drives on January 2 and 4 will take place at the CHLA Blood Donor Center from 7:15AM – 1:30PM. Drives on January 18, 20, 22 and 24 will take place outside Crypto.com Arena until an hour before puck drop. All donors will receive two (2) tickets to an LA Kings home game. You are invited to make an appointment today!

With your selfless donation, you have the potential to save the lives of two children being treated at CHLA.

Sign up today while appointments are available! Unfortunately, walk ups cannot be accommodated. And, be sure to consult CHLA’s website to see if you are eligible to donate: https://www.chla.org/blood-donor-center

Blood Drive Appointment Information:

Date: Tuesday, January 2

Appointment Times: 7:15am – 1:30pm

Location: CHLA Blood Donor Center, 4650 Sunset Blvd. MS 131, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game

Sign-Up Here

Date: Thursday, January 4

Appointment Times: 7:15am – 1:30pm

Location: CHLA Blood Donor Center, 4650 Sunset Blvd. MS 131, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game

Sign-Up Here

Date: Thursday, January 18

Appointment Times: 11:30am – 5:30pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11 th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.

Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St. Donors will receive two (2) tickets to the LA Kings v. Nashville Predators the evening of their appointment on 1/18

Sign-Up Here

Date: Saturday, January 20

Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11 th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.

Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St. Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game (not on 1/20)

Sign-Up Here

Date: Monday, January 22

Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11 th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.

Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St. Donors will receive two (2) tickets to the LA Kings v. Buffalo Sabres the evening of their appointment on 1/24

Sign-Up Here

Date: Wednesday, January 24

Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11 th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.

Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St. Sign-Up Here

Location of blood drives at Crypto.com Arena