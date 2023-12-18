LA Kings Celebrate National Blood Donor Month with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

KCF_BloodDrive2024_Website_MainShowcaseTile_16x9 (1)

To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, a tradition each January spotlighting the lifesaving act of donating blood and platelets, the LA Kings will partner with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to host six blood drives throughout the month.

Drives on January 2 and 4 will take place at the CHLA Blood Donor Center from 7:15AM – 1:30PM. Drives on January 18, 20, 22 and 24 will take place outside Crypto.com Arena until an hour before puck drop. All donors will receive two (2) tickets to an LA Kings home game. You are invited to make an appointment today!

With your selfless donation, you have the potential to save the lives of two children being treated at CHLA.

Sign up today while appointments are available! Unfortunately, walk ups cannot be accommodated. And, be sure to consult CHLA’s website to see if you are eligible to donate: https://www.chla.org/blood-donor-center

Blood Drive Appointment Information:

Date: Tuesday, January 2

  • Appointment Times: 7:15am – 1:30pm
  • Location: CHLA Blood Donor Center, 4650 Sunset Blvd. MS 131, Los Angeles, CA 90027
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Thursday, January 4

  • Appointment Times: 7:15am – 1:30pm
  • Location: CHLA Blood Donor Center, 4650 Sunset Blvd. MS 131, Los Angeles, CA 90027
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Thursday, January 18

  • Appointment Times: 11:30am – 5:30pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to the LA Kings v. Nashville Predators the evening of their appointment on 1/18
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Saturday, January 20

  • Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game (not on 1/20)
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Monday, January 22

  • Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to the LA Kings v. Buffalo Sabres the evening of their appointment on 1/24
  • Sign-Up Here

Date: Wednesday, January 24

  • Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.
  • Sign-Up Here

Location of blood drives at Crypto.com Arena

BloodDrives

News Feed

TWTW-TWTI-12-18-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/18
LAK-ATKM-Week-10-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 10 Recap & King of the Week
Recap-LAK-3-SEA-2-SO-121623

12/16 FINAL - Kings 3, Kraken 2 (SO)
LAK-How-To-Watch

LA Kings @ Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Kings-Announce-Passing-of-Gene-Carr

LA Kings Announce Passing of Former Kings Fan Favorite Gene Carr 
LAK-ATKM-Pacific-Division-Rivals

All The Kings Men Podcast | Pacific Division Rivals
Recap-LAK-2-WPG-5-121323

12/13 FINAL - Kings 2, Jets 5
TWTW-TWTI-12-11-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/11
LAK-ATKM-Week-9-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 9 Recap & Behind The Scenes w/ Sean Tabler
Kings-Set-NHL-Record-For-Longest-Road-Winning-Streak-To-Begin-Season

Kings Set NHL Record For Longest Season-Opening Road Winning Streak
LA-Kings-Holiday-Ice

LA Kings Holiday Ice
LAK-ATKM-Hockey-Development-Community

All The Kings Men Podcast | Hockey Development & Community Growth
LA-Kings-Winter-Activities

LA Kings Winter Activities
Recap-LAK-4-CBJ-3-OT-120523

12/5 FINAL - Kings 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
TWTW-TWTI-12-4-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/4
LAK-ATKM-Gavrikov-Roy-Week-8-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Gavrikov, Roy & Week 8 Recap
Recap-LAK-4-COL-1-120323

12/3 FINAL - Kings 4, Avalanche 1
Kings-Ducks-Preseason-Game-In-Ontario-2024

LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks Bring Freeway Face-Off Rivalry to Ontario