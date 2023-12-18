LA Kings Celebrate National Blood Donor Month with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, a tradition each January spotlighting the lifesaving act of donating blood and platelets, the LA Kings will partner with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to host six blood drives throughout the month.
Drives on January 2 and 4 will take place at the CHLA Blood Donor Center from 7:15AM – 1:30PM. Drives on January 18, 20, 22 and 24 will take place outside Crypto.com Arena until an hour before puck drop. All donors will receive two (2) tickets to an LA Kings home game. You are invited to make an appointment today!
With your selfless donation, you have the potential to save the lives of two children being treated at CHLA.
Sign up today while appointments are available! Unfortunately, walk ups cannot be accommodated. And, be sure to consult CHLA’s website to see if you are eligible to donate: https://www.chla.org/blood-donor-center
Blood Drive Appointment Information:
Date: Tuesday, January 2
- Appointment Times: 7:15am – 1:30pm
- Location: CHLA Blood Donor Center, 4650 Sunset Blvd. MS 131, Los Angeles, CA 90027
- Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game
- Sign-Up Here
Date: Thursday, January 4
- Appointment Times: 7:15am – 1:30pm
- Location: CHLA Blood Donor Center, 4650 Sunset Blvd. MS 131, Los Angeles, CA 90027
- Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game
- Sign-Up Here
Date: Thursday, January 18
- Appointment Times: 11:30am – 5:30pm
- Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.
- Donors will receive two (2) tickets to the LA Kings v. Nashville Predators the evening of their appointment on 1/18
- Sign-Up Here
Date: Saturday, January 20
- Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm
- Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.
- Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home game (not on 1/20)
- Sign-Up Here
Date: Monday, January 22
- Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm
- Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.
- Donors will receive two (2) tickets to the LA Kings v. Buffalo Sabres the evening of their appointment on 1/24
- Sign-Up Here
Date: Wednesday, January 24
- Appointment Times: 12:30pm – 6:30pm
- Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile - outside of Crypto.com Arena on Chick Hearn Ct (11th Street) between Figueroa St & Georgia St.
- Sign-Up Here
Location of blood drives at Crypto.com Arena