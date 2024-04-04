4/3 FINAL - Kings 5, Kraken 2

The LA Kings returned to winning ways, moving five points clear of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings were led by a hat trick from forward Trevor Moore, while forward Pierre-Luc Dubois had three assists for his first three-point game with the Kings. Forwards Kevin Fiala (1-1-2) and Viktor Arvidsson (0-2-2) each had two points, while goaltender Cam Talbot picked up the victory in net.

