4/3 FINAL - Kings 5, Kraken 2

The Kings moved five points clear of St. Louis in the wild card standings.

20240404_040748248_iOS
By LA Kings
The LA Kings returned to winning ways, moving five points clear of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings were led by a hat trick from forward Trevor Moore, while forward Pierre-Luc Dubois had three assists for his first three-point game with the Kings. Forwards Kevin Fiala (1-1-2) and Viktor Arvidsson (0-2-2) each had two points, while goaltender Cam Talbot picked up the victory in net. 

CLICK HERE for a full post-game report, including post-game reactions from Moore, Arvidsson and Head Coach Jim Hiller, on LAKingsInsider.com.

Recap: Kraken at Kings 4.3.24

