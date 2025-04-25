It’s nothing new – Adrian Kempe is once again elevating his game in the postseason

7 points in 2 games and the 0.7 goals-per-game…..guess 7’s are wild right now for number 9.

In a 6-2 Game 2 victory, Kempe was not alone in elevating his game. But there just something about the way he plays when the calendar flips to playoffs that just seems to truly thrive.

“Just trying to play hard and strong, trying to make the right plays every shift,” he said. “[I want to] play like every shift matters, like it’s the last game you’ll ever play. It’s the most fun part of the season for sure.”

Like it’s the last game you’ve ever played. Sounds like a man on a mission in the postseason.

In last season’s five-game series defeat, the Kings didn’t have a ton of players who stepped up their games but you certainly can’t include Kempe in that bucket. The winger buried four goals in five games after he netted five goals in six games played the season prior. Now he’s got three from his first two here in 2025, pacing the Kings once again at the offensive end of the ice, with four assists to boot.

This isn’t to suggest anyone should be surprised. Those around the Kings certainly aren’t.

The Kramfors, Sweden native scored 35 goals this season, the third time in the last four regular season he’s scored at least that many. He’s actually averaged 35 goals per season over his last four campaigns, while surpassing 70 points in the past two, as he’s continued the transition from goalscorer to simply an elite player in this league. You might argue he’s pretty far along in that transition, as he continues to raise his game when the stakes are greatest.

What’s most impressive about it is that this is the playoffs. Regular-season games over the past few seasons have seen 6.2 goals scored per game on average. It’s not a drastic difference, but it dropped to 5.7 on a per-game basis in the postseason. A goal every other game. It’s a small margin. But the point remains. The games tighten up in the playoffs. The intensity rises. Scoring goals becomes harder, as time and space is reduced and teams become more committed and firmer in the defensive zone.

Yet, Kempe has scored at a higher pace in the postseason than he has in the regular season. Sample size naturally factors in and Edmonton is a higher-scoring team than most, so perhaps they’re a playoff outlier. But for a player who has a pretty-impressive pace in the regular season, to see that total nearly double in the playoffs is fine work.

“It’s remarkable, just his ability to execute every little play,” defenseman Brandt Clarke said, following the Game 2 victory. “He gets on the scoresheet, makes the big plays, but he also does every little detail properly. He’s getting back, he’s the first guy back all the time, everything he does is so crisp. We’re really happy to have him.”