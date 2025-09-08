3 Reasons To Buy A Kings 3-Game Plan!

The 3-Game Plan is a new Kings ticket package that gives fans an opportunity to select any three games of their choosing during the 2025 portion of the Kings schedule. The Kings play 18 games at Crypto.com Arena during October, November and December, with ample opportunities to pick the games you want to go to at a discounted rate.

Consider this your version of the Disneyland So-Cal Resident Pass. You can get three games in the 300 level for under $200 in total, per person. You can pick any games you want between Opening Night on October 7 and the final home game of 2025 on December 27 versus Anaheim. If you’re interested in games in the second half of the season, in 2026, those will be available on December 1. Same deal when the time comes.