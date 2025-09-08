3 Reasons To Buy A Kings 3-Game Plan!

250725_3-GamePack_PromoAssets_FullLaunch_Web-1920x1080-Thumbnail
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

The 3-Game Plan is a new Kings ticket package that gives fans an opportunity to select any three games of their choosing during the 2025 portion of the Kings schedule. The Kings play 18 games at Crypto.com Arena during October, November and December, with ample opportunities to pick the games you want to go to at a discounted rate.

Consider this your version of the Disneyland So-Cal Resident Pass. You can get three games in the 300 level for under $200 in total, per person. You can pick any games you want between Opening Night on October 7 and the final home game of 2025 on December 27 versus Anaheim. If you’re interested in games in the second half of the season, in 2026, those will be available on December 1. Same deal when the time comes.

250722_3-GamePack_WebBuildWireframe_Web-1080x1080-Pricing-Levels
  1. Enjoy a taste of LA Kings hockey on your time. You want to pick what I’d consider to be the three marquee games in that window – Opening Night vs. Colorado, Saturday after Thanksgiving versus Vancouver and the Freeway Faceoff versus Anaheim the Saturday after Christmas? You can do that. You want to select Saturdays only? The Kings play six Saturday home games during the initial three-game pack window and all are eligible to be chosen. You want the three games over holiday break for schools? The Kings are home on November 24 and 29 as well as December 22, 23 and 27. You want specific opponents? The Kings host the defending champion Florida Panthers on November 6. Former Head Coach Todd McLellan comes to town on October 30. Alex Ovechkin’s potential final trip to Los Angeles? December 2. Lots of fun matchups to choose from and you have full flexibility over the games you pick.
  2. Discounted pricing! If you want to go to Opening Night and the Freeway Faceoff, the third game is almost free by default, looking at prices in the 300 level. To secure those games in the 300’s, tickets are $89 each on a per-game basis. That’s $178. A 3-Game Pack in the 300’s is $198, so you get the third game of your choosing for $20.
  3. The 3-Game Plan comes with two key benefits. Number one, you can add on tickets around your seats at a discounted price. When selecting a 3-Game Plan, you'll get the opportunity to experience different seating locations throughout the arena and you can add on extra seats as desired. Want to bring two friends with you to Game 1, four friends to Game 2 and none to Game 3? No problem. You can add those on without issue. Secondly, all 3-Game Plan holders are also entitled to playoff ticketing priority at the end of the season to experience the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena, with access to seats before the general public.

Interested in a free bonus game? Additional offers are available within the links above!

So, to summarize. 3-Game Plans give you tickets to three Kings home games in the 2025 calendar year. Prices are discounted, you can pick the games you want to go to and you can add tickets at a discounted rate around your seats for any or all of those games. At the end of it all, you get added to the playoff priority list at the end of the season. Not too shabby. If you want a bonus game included, there might just be another offer to get that as well. Get yours below!

THREE-GAME PLAN, BUY NOW

