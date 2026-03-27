RECAP: Kings 4, Canuncks 0, 3/26

The LA Kings finished their roadtrip with four of a possible six points, as they capped it off with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday evening at Rogers Arena.

After a relatively even first period, the Kings scored a late power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. With the second unit on the ice, Los Angeles used a simple formula to pull in front. Forward Quinton Byfield got his shot off from the right-hand circle, with forward Scott Laughton getting a deflection on the way through for his 11th goal of the season and the one-goal advantage through 20 minutes.

Just 81 seconds into the second period, the Kings were able to quickly double their lead. Forward Alex Laferriere worked the puck to defenseman Mikey Anderson at the left point and Anderson’s shot was deflected on the way through, with forward Trevor Moore working it over the goal line at the back post as the visitors doubled their advantage. With the assist, Laferriere extended his point streak to three games, with seven points over his last six games in total.

Inside the final minute of the middle stanza, the visitors added a second insurance goal to open up a 3-0 advantage through 40 minutes of play. Forward Adrian Kempe forced a turnover in the neutral zone to spring linemate Artemi Panarin on a 2-on-1 rush. Panarin kept the puck himself and beat Vancouver goaltender Kevin Lankinen with a backhanded shot from close range, as Los Angeles took a three-goal lead into the second intermission.

Byfield ended the game in the final minutes with an empty-net goal, the only goal in the third as he made it three consecutive multi-point games on this trip to secure a 4-0 victory.

Hear from Byfield, Anderson and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith following tonight’s victory.