RECAP: Kings 2, Flames 3 (SO), 3/24

The LA Kings found themselves in a familiar position on Tuesday evening in Calgary, on the wrong side of a one-goal defeat, this a 3-2 shootout loss against the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Forward Quinton Byfield picked up where he left off in Utah, as he opened the scoring just 2:35 into the game. Forward Joel Armia made a nice pass to Byfield in transition, with Byfield using his speed to gain a step behind the defense. He then made a nice move to the backhand, slotting home the game-opening goal along the ice, his second in as many games, to give the Kings an early 1-0 lead.

Calgary tied the game inside five minutes remaining in the second period, as former Kings defenseman Olli Maatta scored his first goal of the season. The goal came on a broken play, as forward Victor Olofsson’s shot was blocked, but deflected right to Maatta at the back post, where he found the back of the net to equalize the game at a goal apiece heading into the second intermission.

The Kings pulled back ahead just 17 seconds into the third period, as Byfield buried his second goal of the game to put his team back in front. Forward Trevor Moore chipped the puck to Byfield in transition, using his speed to create another breakaway. This time, Byfield opted to shoot and snapped his shot inside the fast post, past Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf and in for the 2-1 lead.

Skating on a 5-on-3 power play, the Flames tied the game at two with just inside seven minutes to play in the third period. After the Kings were unable to get a clear, Calgary kept the puck alive in the offensive zone, with defenseman Zayne Parekh finding himself with space in the slot. He fired through traffic and in, past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, for the game-tying goal at 2-2.

After overtime came and went without a goal, Calgary was victorious in the shootout. Kings forward Artemi Panarin traded goals with Flames forward Morgan Frost, setting the stage for Round 4. Kings blueliner Brandt Clarke missed the net, before Calgary got the game-winning goal from forward Yegor Sherangovich, securing the second point for the Flames.

Hear from forward Alex Laferriere, defenseman Joel Edmundson and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith after tonight’s shootout defeat.