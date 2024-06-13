Summer is heating up with a fresh set of seasonal LA Kings activities! As we gear up for the next season, now is the perfect time to get the whole family excited about hockey. Dive into our activities today!
LA Kings Summer Activities
Beat the heat and have some fun this summer LA Kings style!
1. SEASONAL COLORING SHEETS
Check out our seasonal coloring pages here. These fun works of art are made for the young and the young at heart alike.
2. CAMPS & CLINICS
Whether you are a hockey pro or just looking to try something new this summer, we have a camp or clinic for you! Click here to learn more!
WOMEN'S SUMMER CLINIC
The LA Kings Womens Clinics return to Toyota Sports Performance Center this summer! Don’t miss your chance to learn from Blake Bolden, Manon Rhéaume, Daryl Evans and the LA Kings Hockey Development Team! Over the course of four weeks you will have the opportunity to greatly improve your fundamentals in this intimate group setting.
LA KINGS CAMP SESSION 2
Daryl Evans serves as head coach for the second iteration of Kings Camp, the signature summer camp of 2024. Your child will advance their skills while having a great time on the ice. Lunch, Camp Jersey, and Guest appearances included!
LA KINGS SELECTS CAMP
Elite girl hockey players are invited to register for the LA Kings Selects Camp. This is a rare opportunity to be coached by Manon Rhéaume and Blake Bolden and your daughter's chance to impress Coach Manon and Blake during the evaluation skate to secure a roster spot on the LA Kings Selects Team as they compete at Rochester Pip 2025.
3. HOCKEY MATCHING GAME
Looking for a fun way to introduce your little ones to hockey? Download our matching game here!
4. LA KINGS 5K
LA KINGS 5K RUN/WALK
LA Kings hockey season is coming up quickly, but before that is the fan-favorite LA Kings 5K event. RUNNNN To Register today so you don’t want to miss your chance to secure your spot!
5. STOCK UP ON GEAR FOR THE 24-25 SEASON
Make sure you are game-ready for Opening Night by getting your Kings merch today! Click here to find your new fit!
WHO'S READY FOR HOCKEY TO BE BACK?
NHL EMPIRE CLASSIC
Be a part of the action as the LA Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL preseason game at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA!