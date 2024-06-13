LA Kings Summer Activities

Beat the heat and have some fun this summer LA Kings style!

Website - Main Showcase Tile (16x9)
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

Summer is heating up with a fresh set of seasonal LA Kings activities! As we gear up for the next season, now is the perfect time to get the whole family excited about hockey. Dive into our activities today!

1. SEASONAL COLORING SHEETS

Check out our seasonal coloring pages here. These fun works of art are made for the young and the young at heart alike.

Summer-Coloring Promo

2. CAMPS & CLINICS

Whether you are a hockey pro or just looking to try something new this summer, we have a camp or clinic for you! Click here to learn more!

WOMEN'S SUMMER CLINIC

The LA Kings Womens Clinics return to Toyota Sports Performance Center this summer! Don’t miss your chance to learn from Blake Bolden, Manon Rhéaume, Daryl Evans and the LA Kings Hockey Development Team! Over the course of four weeks you will have the opportunity to greatly improve your fundamentals in this intimate group setting.

LA KINGS CAMP SESSION 2

Daryl Evans serves as head coach for the second iteration of Kings Camp, the signature summer camp of 2024. Your child will advance their skills while having a great time on the ice. Lunch, Camp Jersey, and Guest appearances included!

LA KINGS SELECTS CAMP

Elite girl hockey players are invited to register for the LA Kings Selects Camp. This is a rare opportunity to be coached by Manon Rhéaume and Blake Bolden and your daughter's chance to impress Coach Manon and Blake during the evaluation skate to secure a roster spot on the LA Kings Selects Team as they compete at Rochester Pip 2025.

3. HOCKEY MATCHING GAME

Looking for a fun way to introduce your little ones to hockey? Download our matching game here!

Matching Game-Promo

4. LA KINGS 5K

LA KINGS 5K RUN/WALK

LA Kings hockey season is coming up quickly, but before that is the fan-favorite LA Kings 5K event. RUNNNN To Register today so you don’t want to miss your chance to secure your spot!

5. STOCK UP ON GEAR FOR THE 24-25 SEASON

Make sure you are game-ready for Opening Night by getting your Kings merch today! Click here to find your new fit!

M&N SATIN WHITE JACKET IG POST 6
IMG_7988

WHO'S READY FOR HOCKEY TO BE BACK?

NHL EMPIRE CLASSIC

Be a part of the action as the LA Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL preseason game at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA!

News Feed

LA Kings Sign Forward Akil Thomas to a Two-Year Contract

LA Kings Sign Forward Andre Lee to a One-Year Contract

Celebrate Pride Month with the LA Kings

LA Kings Name Newell Brown Assistant Coach

LA Kings Sign Three Players to NHL Contracts

LA Kings to Host 4th Annual Summer Sale to Raise Funds for Kings Care Foundation

Jim Hiller Introduced as the Next Head Coach of the LA Kings

LA Kings Sign Forward Aatu Jamsen to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

5/20/24 Prospect Report: Hampton Slukynsky 

Kings Announce Departure of Assistant Coach Trent Yawney

LA Kings Sign Goaltender David Rittich to a One-Year Contract Extension

LA Kings 2023-24 Season By the Numbers 

Rob Blake and Luc Robitaille End-of-Season Interviews

Kings End-of-Season Exit Interviews

5/1 GAME 5 FINAL - Kings 3, Oilers 4

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch Game 5

LA Kings Asian Pacific Islander Desi Heritage Month Employee Spotlight

4/28 GAME 4 FINAL - Kings 0, Oilers 1