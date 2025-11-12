RECAP: Kings 5, Canadiens 1, 11/11

The LA Kings made it two straight to begin the trip, as they skated to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday evening at Centre Bell in Montreal.

After a back-and-forth opening period, the Canadiens opened the scoring inside the final minute to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Skating on a 3-on-2 rush, Montreal worked the puck from right-to-left, culminating in a Josh Anderson one-timer, which may have deflected off a Los Angeles stick on its way past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper and in for his second goal of the season and a one-goal advantage through 20 minutes.

Early in the second period, the Kings used a simple yet effective formula to tie the game at one. Forward Anze Kopitar won a faceoff cleanly in the offensive zone, back to defenseman Brandt Clarke at the left point. Clarke went across the blueline to set up his defensive partner, Joel Edmundson, who he one-timed the puck past Montreal goaltender Samuel Montembeault and to level the score at a goal apiece.

The Kings capitalized on a delayed penalty to take their first lead of the game exactly three minutes after Edmundson’s goal. Skating 6-on-5 with the extra attacker, the Kings kept the play alive in the offensive zone on several occasions, before resetting the puck to forward Adrian Kempe at the center point. Kempe’s shot was saved, but the rebound fell to forward Quinton Byfield, who snapped a 12-game goalless drought to put the visitors ahead 2-1.

Just over a minute later, the Kings made it 3-1 as forward Kevin Fiala continued his strong run of form. Fiala started the play, by winning a puck battle in the offensive zone to restore possession of the puck. He then moved it off, cycled around through the slot and drove towards the net, eventually burying off an Alex Laferriere play towards the net for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Midway through the third period, forward Joel Armia capitalized in his return to Montreal to put the Kings ahead 4-1. Armia hunted down defenseman Lane Hutson, pickpocketed his former teammate and generated a breakaway, which he buried on the glove side past Montembeault for his third goal of the season and a three-goal advantage for the Kings.

Forward Warren Foegele picked the empty net to seal the deal with a 5-1 victory.

Hear from Armia, Byfield and Head Coach Jim Hiller after tonight’s win.