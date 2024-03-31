Three things - Winless in a season high six games

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets winless skid is now up to a season high six games (0-5-1) following a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre. Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, Scheifele’s third period goal came on the power play ending a 0-for-21 drought. Sean Monahan had a chance to tie the game with under 10 seconds left but missed the net with Ottawa goaltender Joonas Korpisalo down and out. The Jets will continue their five-game homestand on Monday when the Los Angeles Kings come to the Manitoba capital.

JETS SLOPPY

Ottawa’s first two goals of the night were off turnovers by the Jets in the second period. The 1-1 goal was off a Winnipeg turnover at the Sens blueline that turned into an odd-man rush, Boris Katchouk finished off a pass from Erik Brannstrom at 3:39. The Sens go ahead goal saw Brady Tkachuk’s pass go off Mark Scheifele’s skate and right onto the stick of Ridley Greig who walked around Hellebuyck and scored at 13:25. On the game winning goal, the Jets had two chances to clear the puck while killing the Sens fifth power play and then Tkachuk would one time home a pass from Tim Stutzle to make it 3-2 with 1:45 left on the clock.

“The power play did a great job, they got us back in the game. The penalty kill didn’t do it’s job so disappointing loss, disappointing end of the game there,” said Adam Lowry.

“Even with the goalie pulled there we had some great looks. Those guys were generating some great chances, we gotta find a way to get a kill there.”

500 GAMES FOR HELLEBUYCK

Connor Hellebuyck played in his 500th career game on Saturday night, his 270 wins mark the most by a U.S.-born goaltender through 500 appearances in League history, besting Ryan Miller (269 in 500 GP). Unfortunately for Hellebuyck, he could not win get win number 271 making 24 saves on the night.

“It’s been tremendous. You know, he’s the consummate pro. He’s a guy that takes care of his body and does everything he can to be the best goalie he can be,” said Mark Scheifele.

“Excited to play a lot more games with him.”

EHLERS-MONAHAN COMBO

The Jets second line opened the scoring in the second period with Nikolaj Ehlers jumping on a Sean Monahan rebound and scoring his 23rd of the season. It’s the third straight game Ehlers and Monahan have combined to score a goal for Winnipeg.