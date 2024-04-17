Three things - Jets clinch home ice

Toffoli scores game winner in third, Jets clinch second in Central

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Tyler Toffoli scored a power play goal in the third period that broke a 3-3 tie and that helped the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets (51-23-6) clinched second spot in the Central Division and will have home ice advantage in their opening round series with the Colorado Avalanche. Kyle Connor scored twice and Nikolaj Ehlers had the other goal for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves to and tied a season high with his fifth straight win. The Jets will close out the regular season schedule against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

KC ANOTHER MULTI-GOAL GAME

The Jets sniper came into tonight with ten points (5G, 5A) in eight all time meetings with the Kraken. Connor opened the scoring at 10:33 of the first period when he converted on a pass from Mark Scheifele, one timing it past Phillip Grubauer. The 27-year-old then notched his 34th goal of the season when Josh Morrissey spotted him off to Grubauer’s left and Connor spotted an opening short side with six seconds left in the opening period. It was Connor’s seventh multi-goal game of the season, and he also extended his point streak to eight games (4G, 8A).

“You know, myself, I think we're all ramping up and building towards it,” said Connor.

“Our confidence is pretty high going into the playoffs. For everybody here and in our team game, we know what it takes to win.”

SEA@WPG: Connor scores goal against Philipp Grubauer

PUCK MANAGEMENT IN SECOND PERIOD

Winnipeg got themselves into trouble in the second period with a 3-1 lead by not taking care of the puck.  Before Yanni Gourde made it 3-2 at 5:11, the Jets didn’t get the puck in deep. Then at 18:13 of the middle frame, a turnover inside the Jets blueline led to a 2-on-oh for Seattle with Gourde passing over to Tye Kartye who tied the game at three.

TURNED IT AROUND IN THIRD

To their credit, the Jets got their game back in the third period. They didn’t give Seattle a whole lot surrendering only one high danger scoring opportunity in the final frame. Winnipeg’s second power play unit then went to work with Jared McCann in the box, Nikolaj Ehlers spotted Toffoli in the slot and he went forehand to his backhand to score the eventual game winner.  Toffoli is one goal shy of tying his career high of 34 goals set last season.

“His patience is pretty good with the puck. And he gets into the right spots to get that shot off,” said Ehlers.

“That's why he scored so many goals in this league. So, I think he's, or I know he's pretty fun to play with.”

SEA@WPG: Toffoli scores goal against Philipp Grubauer

