Three things - Jets clinch home ice

WINNIPEG – Tyler Toffoli scored a power play goal in the third period that broke a 3-3 tie and that helped the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets (51-23-6) clinched second spot in the Central Division and will have home ice advantage in their opening round series with the Colorado Avalanche. Kyle Connor scored twice and Nikolaj Ehlers had the other goal for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves to and tied a season high with his fifth straight win. The Jets will close out the regular season schedule against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

KC ANOTHER MULTI-GOAL GAME

The Jets sniper came into tonight with ten points (5G, 5A) in eight all time meetings with the Kraken. Connor opened the scoring at 10:33 of the first period when he converted on a pass from Mark Scheifele, one timing it past Phillip Grubauer. The 27-year-old then notched his 34th goal of the season when Josh Morrissey spotted him off to Grubauer’s left and Connor spotted an opening short side with six seconds left in the opening period. It was Connor’s seventh multi-goal game of the season, and he also extended his point streak to eight games (4G, 8A).

“You know, myself, I think we're all ramping up and building towards it,” said Connor.

“Our confidence is pretty high going into the playoffs. For everybody here and in our team game, we know what it takes to win.”