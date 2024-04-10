Three things - Hellebuyck puts on a show

The Winnipeg Jets continued their run of facing Central Division opponents with a 4-3 overtime win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Kyle Connor scored 1:52 into OT, Mark Scheifele finished the night with three points (1G, 2A) and Connor Hellebuyck made 45 saves for the Jets (48-24-6). Winnipeg will head to Dallas to face the Central Division leading Stars on Thursday.

HELLEBUYCK SAVES THE DAY

The Jets felt pretty good about their game heading into the second period with a 3-1 lead, but Nashville took over in the middle frame. The Predators proceeded to outshoot the Jets 34-9 over in the second and the third including 22-5 in the second. If it was not for the efforts of Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg’s win streak would have come to a screeching halt. Hellebuyck was the main reason the team went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill as well.

“Fantastic. He’s got my Vezina vote, that’s for sure.,” said Dylan DeMelo.

“That was a huge game. We needed him for sure. We were hanging on there, there’s no doubt about it.”

HUGE GAME FOR 55

Since his hat trick at Madison Square Garden, Mark Scheifele had recorded one goal and three assists over his next nine games. Tuesday night, Scheifele had a goal and two assists for his eighth game of three or more points this season. He assisted on Gabriel Vilardi’s power play goal in the first period, 1:28 later, scored his 24th goal of the season and in overtime he got the puck to Kyle Connor on a 2-on-1 and Conner ended the game. Scheifele also led the forwards in ice time (19:19).

“Obviously, KC is a good shooter,” said Scheifele.

“You want to get the puck on his stick. I just tried to attend the pass right. Obviously, a great shot by him.”