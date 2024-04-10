Three things - Hellebuyck puts on a show

Hellebuyck makes a season high 45 saves, Connor scores OT winner

GettyImages-2144488044
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets continued their run of facing Central Division opponents with a 4-3 overtime win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Kyle Connor scored 1:52 into OT, Mark Scheifele finished the night with three points (1G, 2A) and Connor Hellebuyck made 45 saves for the Jets (48-24-6). Winnipeg will head to Dallas to face the Central Division leading Stars on Thursday.

HELLEBUYCK SAVES THE DAY

The Jets felt pretty good about their game heading into the second period with a 3-1 lead, but Nashville took over in the middle frame. The Predators proceeded to outshoot the Jets 34-9 over in the second and the third including 22-5 in the second. If it was not for the efforts of Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg’s win streak would have come to a screeching halt. Hellebuyck was the main reason the team went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill as well.

“Fantastic. He’s got my Vezina vote, that’s for sure.,” said Dylan DeMelo.

“That was a huge game. We needed him for sure. We were hanging on there, there’s no doubt about it.”

HUGE GAME FOR 55

Since his hat trick at Madison Square Garden, Mark Scheifele had recorded one goal and three assists over his next nine games. Tuesday night, Scheifele had a goal and two assists for his eighth game of three or more points this season. He assisted on Gabriel Vilardi’s power play goal in the first period, 1:28 later, scored his 24th goal of the season and in overtime he got the puck to Kyle Connor on a 2-on-1 and Conner ended the game. Scheifele also led the forwards in ice time (19:19).

“Obviously, KC is a good shooter,” said Scheifele.

“You want to get the puck on his stick. I just tried to attend the pass right. Obviously, a great shot by him.”

WPG@NSH: Connor scores goal against Juuse Saros

HIGHLIGHT REEL GOAL FROM VILARDI

Gabriel Vilardi continues to give the power play a huge boost with his presence on the ice. He scored his second power play goal in the last three games to tie the game up in the first. Taking a pass from Scheifele, Vilardi went between his legs and roofed a shot over Juuse Saros glove.

“He’s got great hands down behind the net. He makes that power play go,” said Rick Bowness.

“He’s such a threat. They’ve got to respect that.”

WPG@NSH: Vilardi scores goal against Nashville Predators

