Jets reassign forward Colby Barlow to the Manitoba Moose 

By Press Release

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned forward Colby Barlow from the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack to the Manitoba Moose.

Barlow, 19, posted 58 points (40G, 18A) in 50 games this season for Owen Sound. The Attack captain also added three points (1G, 2A) in four postseason contests. Barlow has recorded 184 points (116G, 68A) in 168 career OHL contests. The Orillia, Ont. native was selected to the OHL First All-Star Team in 2022-23 and awarded both the OHL and CHL Scholastic Player of the Year. Previously the winger was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2021-22. Internationally, Barlow helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and bronze at the U18 World Championship.

Barlow was Winnipeg’s first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Colby Barlow
Left Wing
Born Feb 14 2005  -- Orillia, ONT
Height 6.01 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots L

Colby Barlow's Stats

