Jets GM excited for franchise after Monahan trade

“Fortunately for us we had some conversations early yesterday morning and (it) culminated very late last night with pretty much an agreement,” said Cheveldayoff via Zoom call.

“And had to get the medical files looked at and the like so that's what took some time this morning as well.”

Monahan has had a solid season in Montreal after signing a one-year deal in the summer with 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 49 games this season. The 29-year-old is a versatile player who plays on the power play, kills penalties and is over fifty per cent in the face-off circle (55.0% this season), a huge plus for the Jets.

Monahan played 70 or more games for the first seven years of his NHL career in Calgary. The Ontario product then ran into some injuries that he has fought his way back from.

“Again, it just goes to kind of the theme of where we're at this year in respect to our depth and dimension, and this just adds to it,” said Cheveldayoff.

“It's a player that the coaches can use in a lot of different ways, and I really think, again, one thing that you can really tell about a player, like, a lot of players get injured over the course of their careers, they come back from it. It's a testament to his hard work and what he has done to prepare himself to continue to be an elite level pro.”

Cheveldayoff was asked where he sees Monahan fitting on his team which already has Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and Vladislav Namestnikov.

“I think Sean is a player that can complement a lot of different players and help them grow their game. One of the things that was really impressive about him when I was talking to the coaches and the coaches were doing their due diligence and watching some extra film on him, was how he interacted with the young players,” said Cheveldayoff.

“You watch him in Montreal, and he would come back to the bench, and he'd be talking to Cole Caufield, or he'd be talking to (Juraj) Slafkovsky. You would see that kind of mentorship that he had, quiet leadership on the bench. That's exactly what you want in a pro.”

The Jets haven’t gone into an NHL Draft without a first round pick since 2018, when they sent the pick to St. Louis in return for Paul Stastny. That is the only time in Jets 2.0 history that they didn’t have a first round selection. They also dealt a 2019 first round pick (along with Brendan Lemieux and conditional pick) to the Rangers for Kevin Hayes. But Winnipeg would get a 2019 first round pick from the Rangers in the Adam Copp trade.

“Well, it’s never an easy decision. I think when you’re in a situation like this, and I’ve been on both sides of them, you grind away to not have to trade it, and you grind away to make sure you make the other team give it up. It can be a game of chicken. But you also have to weigh the alternatives, weigh the options and weigh the fit,” said Cheveldayoff.

“When the fit is right, when you believe this is the best option for you, you have to make those tough calls. But that’s what this time of the year is about. It’s exciting, it’s nervous, it’s agonizing. It’s all those kinds of things rolled up in one. But when you’re adding to your group, you’re hopeful that it’s a real positive step for all of them moving forward.”

With the trade deadline on March 8, the Jets have some time if there are any moves to be made.

“The work on the ice is only going to get harder, and the work off the ice isn’t going to stop. It’s an exciting time for the guys, for the franchise,” said Cheveldayoff.

“We’re just looking forward to getting started here in the second half, or lack of a better term, second half after the All-Star break here.”