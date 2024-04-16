GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets return to Canada Life Centre for their final two home games of the regular season this week, starting Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken. The Jets are coming off a perfect 4-0-0

road trip, which ended with a 7-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon.

The Jets need one point to clinch home ice advantage for their opening round series with the Avalanche.

The team will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre. Come back later today to see if Nino Niederreiter will return to the lineup after missing the last five games after he was cut on the back of the leg on April 1 against Los Angeles. Rick Bowness did say that Connor Hellebuyck will start against the Kraken.

Winnipeg is 6-2-0 against Seattle since the Kraken entered the NHL, winning the first four meetings. The five of the past six games between the Jets and Kraken have been decided by one goal.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets earned all six of the wins on their current streak in April. The Jets boast an 84.6% penalty kill in April, compared to 77.2% for the season. Winnipeg is 33.3% on the power play in April, matching February for their best month on the power play this season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Our details are right and our game is right and we're winning some games and everyone's feeling good and we just want to make sure we keep that." - Connor Hellebuyck on how playoff ready the team is right now.