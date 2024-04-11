GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

DALLAS - The Winnipeg Jets carry a four-game win streak into Dallas where they'll take on the Stars for the final time in the regular season tonight.

The Jets (48-24-6) picked up an overtime win in Nashville on Tuesday to improve their record against Central Division opponents to 18-5-1, an improvement over an impressive 18-8-0 mark last season. However, there is one team in the division that has given the Jets trouble this season, and that's been the Stars.

Dallas (50-20-9) has won all three meetings against Winnipeg this season, and are also 9-1-0 in their last 10 games overall. That stretch has pushed Dallas to top spot in the Central Division with 107 points, five clear of Colorado and seven up on Winnipeg.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 11:30 am CT at American Airlines Center, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com