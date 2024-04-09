GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

WPGNSHApr8
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

NASHVILLE - The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game stretch away from home as they conclude the season series with the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena.

The Jets (47-24-6) secured their second 100-point season since relocating to Winnipeg with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The win was also Winnipeg's third in a row, and put them just two points back of the Colorado Avalanche - another team they'll see on this road trip - for second spot in the Central Division.

As for the Predators (45-29-4), they picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday to put themselves seven points ahead of the St. Louis Blues in the playoff race (with four games to go for both teams). Nashville has won two of the three meetings with the Jets this season.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at 11:30 am CT at Bridgestone Arena, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ MONDAY'S COVERAGE***

News Feed

Practice report: Home ice advantage

Jets reassign forward Colby Barlow to the Manitoba Moose 

Three things - Fourth line with huge performance 

Brossoit named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee

Three things - Jets clinch playoff berth

Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Apr. 4, 2024)

Turning into my dad with Nate Schmidt

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Practice report - Toffoli returns from illness

Jets Prospect Report - April

Three things - Perfetti has big night

Pregame with Paul - Ryan Galloway (Apr. 1, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

Three things - Winless in a season high six games

Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Mar. 30, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Connor Hellebuyck (Mar. 30, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets

Practice report: Vilardi will play Saturday