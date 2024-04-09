GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

NASHVILLE - The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game stretch away from home as they conclude the season series with the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena.

The Jets (47-24-6) secured their second 100-point season since relocating to Winnipeg with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The win was also Winnipeg's third in a row, and put them just two points back of the Colorado Avalanche - another team they'll see on this road trip - for second spot in the Central Division.

As for the Predators (45-29-4), they picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday to put themselves seven points ahead of the St. Louis Blues in the playoff race (with four games to go for both teams). Nashville has won two of the three meetings with the Jets this season.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at 11:30 am CT at Bridgestone Arena, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

