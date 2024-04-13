GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

DENVER - The final road trip of the regular season comes to an end today for the Winnipeg Jets as they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

With 24 road wins, the Jets have already set a franchise record for victories away from Canada Life Centre, but would love to make one final statement on the road before heading home for the final two regular season games before the postseason begins.

At 49-24-6, the Jets have 104 points in the standings, and when they look across the ice at the Avalanche at Ball Arena, they'll see a team with the exact same record and point total. So to say this will be another chapter in the divisional rivalry between the two clubs - especially with the playoff implications it might end up having come season end - might be an understatement.

The Jets have won five in a row and are coming off a 3-0 shutout win over the Central Division leading Dallas Stars, while Colorado is 5-4-1 in their last 10 and beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 in their last game on Tuesday.

With the early puck drop of 3 pm CT, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, but head coach Rick Bowness did give some line-up information after Friday's practice. Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal, and the Jets plan to have the same line-up as they did on Thursday, but an extra forward and defenceman will take warm-up, as some players are dealing with some bumps and bruises.

For the full update from Friday's skate at Denver University, click here.

