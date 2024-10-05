Takeaways: Isles Best Rangers 5-2 in Preseason Finale

The New York Islanders concluded their preseason slate on a high note, beating the New York Rangers 5-2 in comeback fashion in front of a fired-up home crowd at UBS Arena.

The Rangers opened the scoring with a fluky goal, as a shot credited to Jonny Brodzinski floated high above a group of players in front of the net, before it banked off Semyon Varlamov's helmet and into the net at 6:52. A wrist shot by Adam Fox deflected off the skates of defenders in front of the net and in to give the Rangers a 2-0 advantage at 8:54, but the Islanders began to claw back and stifle the Rangers offense.

Mathew Barzal, who finished the game with five points (1G, 4A), fed a wide-open Bo Horvat (2G) in the slot for a crisp power-play goal at 18:48 of the first period. Horvat followed that up with his second goal of the night with the equalizer at 15:09 of the middle frame, while Maxim Tsyplakov’s go-ahead goal (PPG) held as the game-winner.

The Isles killed off an important late penalty late in the third to protect the lead. Their ability to score three unanswered goals was an improvement from the last time they faced the Rangers in preseason action, where they let a 4-1 lead slip away on Sept. 24. Instead of giving it back, Barzal and Anthony Duclair scored late in the final frame to pad the lead.

Though finishing their preseason slate with a win was encouraging, Head Coach Patrick Roy emphasized that the way his team played is more important than the result.

"Results don't matter right now, because it's only preseason. It's how you play," Roy said. "You could go 6-0 in preseason and feel like you didn't play very well, then you're going to be nervous for the first game. You could go 0-6 and think you haven't played that bad. I loved the way we played tonight, but the big picture is to be ready for Thursday night."

The Isles have five days between games before they open their season on Thursday vs Utah.