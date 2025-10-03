Takeaways: Islanders End Preseason with 4-3 Win Over Flyers

- Lee scored his first goal of the preseason, snapping a wrister five-hole on Ersson from the high slot. Thursday was Lee’s second game of the preseason after the captain picked up an upper-body injury in the preseason opener. Lee was good to go for the exhibition finale skating 18:56 with two shots and one hit.
- The Flyers dressed what appeared to be a full NHL lineup on Thursday. The Isles had a veteran squad of their own, but were missing regulars in Bo Horvat, Kyle Palmieri, Jonathan Drouin and Tony DeAngelo. That meant Schaefer saw an NHL roster for the first time and there were some growing pains for the young defenseman, but Roy was encouraged with how he handled some early adversity.
"It was a tough first period, let's be honest, but I thought he bounced back pretty good," Roy said. "He kept his game simple, and that's how you have to do it. I don't think he let that affect himself, so that's where I'm proud of him."
- Calum Ritchie (lower body) left the game in the third period and did not return. Roy said the forward is day-to-day and will be evaluated on Friday.
NEXT GAME:
The next one counts, as the Islanders kick off the regular season on Oct. 9 in Pittsburgh.