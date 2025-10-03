Takeaways: Islanders End Preseason with 4-3 Win Over Flyers

The New York Islanders wrapped up their exhibition slate with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Emil Heineman broke a 3-3 tie with 2:54 to play in the third period, while Maxim Shabanov (PPG), Anders Lee and Adam Pelech (SHG) also scored for the Islanders. Travis Sanheim (SHG), Travis Konecny and Noah Cates (PPG) scored for the Flyers.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 18 of 21 in the win while Samuel Ersson stopped 23-of-27 in the loss.

With the win the Islanders finished the preseason slate with a 2-2-2 record.