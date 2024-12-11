Takeaways: Islanders Drop 3-1 Decision to Kings

HOW IT HAPPENED

Los Angeles got the scoring started when Anze Kopitar handled the puck behind the net and sauced a pass to Kempe, who raced in and wristed the shot past Sorokin at the left side of the crease at the 13:51 mark. The Kings were the dominant team in the opening 20 minutes, but the Isles got away only being down a goal despite being outshot 12-3.

“We didn’t have a good first period, we had some turnovers and lost battles, but the thing I liked is that we didn’t dig ourselves in too big of a hole,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

The Kings doubled their lead early in the second when Fiala wired a shot from the top of the left circle and went bar-down for the King’s second goal of the game, taking a 2-0 lead at the 3:09 mark of the frame.

The line of Lee, Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri connected to get the Islanders on the board. Nelson won a draw in the offensive-zone, and Lee boxed out Vladislav Gavrikov in front of the net, opening himself up for a pass from Palmieri. Lee corralled the puck and whipped a shot into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 9:47 mark of the middle frame.

“The puck kind of squirted out to me and I found a little space high in the zone there,” Palmieri said. “Wanted to get it toward the net, saw Lee there with good body position. I don’t think there are too many guys better than him in front of the net.”

Down 2-1 in the third period, Islanders made it interesting and tested Kuemper with quality chances. Dobson’s blast from the point trickled outside the right post and the Isles hit the post twice in the final five minutes of regulation, but Kuemper stood tall long enough for Andersen to bury the empty netter to secure the Kings' sixth straight win. While the Isles weren’t able to tie the score, it was a worthy third period effort, especially against a team that ranks first in the league in third period goals (40).