Takeaways: Islanders Drop 3-1 Decision to Kings

The New York Islanders put up a fight, but ultimately fell to the Los Angeles 3-1 on Tuesday night at UBS Arena as their two-game win streak came to an end.
Anders Lee scored the lone goal for the Islanders, while Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala and Mikey Anderson (EN) powered the offense for Los Angeles. After finding themselves in a 2-0 hole, the Islanders clawed back to make it 2-1 and threatened to tie the game, but that was as close as they came. Ilya Sorokin kept it close making 27 of 29 saves in his sixth straight start, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 of 20 shots in the win.
The Islanders had a push in the third period – outshooting the Kings 7-5 and hitting the post twice - but allowed the empty net goal with 14 seconds left.
“Ilya gave us a chance to get back in the game,” Noah Dobson said after the loss. “Not the first period we wanted, but we had a good push in the second there. Same in the third. It was a pretty tight game, we just couldn’t get the next one.”