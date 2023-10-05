Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

News Feed

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-2-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (2-2-1)

7 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER

STREAM ON NEWYORKISLANDERS.COM

The New York Islanders preseason rolls on Thursday night, as the Isles travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed on NewYorkIslanders.com.

The Islanders are coming off a 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night and are 2-2-0 in preseason play, including a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Sept. 27.

Kyle Palmieri resumed skating with the team on Monday, but his status for Thursday or Friday's game is unknown. The Islanders did not hold a morning skate on Thursday, so while the Islanders are expected to ice a veteran-heavy lineup, the game group has not been released. 

The Flyers, who trimmed their training camp roster to 26 players, did hold a morning skate. See below for their projected lineup, courtesy of NBC Sports Philly reporter Jordan Hall. 

FLYERS PROJECTED LINEUP:

Forwards:

11 - Travis Konecny
14- Sean Couturier
19 - Garnet Hathaway
21 - Scott Laughton
25 - Ryan Poehling
27 - Noah Cates
44 - Nicolas Deslauriers
48 - Morgan Frost
71- Tyson Foerster
74 - Owen Tippett
86 - Joel Farabee
89 - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen:

6 - Travis Sanheim
8 - Cam York
18 - Marc Staal
24 - Nick Seeler
26 - Sean Walker
55 - Rasmus Ristolainen

Goaltenders:

79 - Carter Hart