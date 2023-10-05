Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-2-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (2-2-1)

7 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER

STREAM ON NEWYORKISLANDERS.COM

The New York Islanders preseason rolls on Thursday night, as the Isles travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed on NewYorkIslanders.com.

The Islanders are coming off a 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night and are 2-2-0 in preseason play, including a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Sept. 27.

Kyle Palmieri resumed skating with the team on Monday, but his status for Thursday or Friday's game is unknown. The Islanders did not hold a morning skate on Thursday, so while the Islanders are expected to ice a veteran-heavy lineup, the game group has not been released.

The Flyers, who trimmed their training camp roster to 26 players, did hold a morning skate. See below for their projected lineup, courtesy of NBC Sports Philly reporter Jordan Hall.

FLYERS PROJECTED LINEUP:

Forwards:

11 - Travis Konecny

14- Sean Couturier

19 - Garnet Hathaway

21 - Scott Laughton

25 - Ryan Poehling

27 - Noah Cates

44 - Nicolas Deslauriers

48 - Morgan Frost

71- Tyson Foerster

74 - Owen Tippett

86 - Joel Farabee

89 - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen:

6 - Travis Sanheim

8 - Cam York

18 - Marc Staal

24 - Nick Seeler

26 - Sean Walker

55 - Rasmus Ristolainen

Goaltenders:

79 - Carter Hart