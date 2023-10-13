New York Islanders 2023-24 Season Preview

A new, New York Islanders season kicks off on Saturday night, when the Isles host the Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena at 7:30 p.m. and the Isles are ready to take on the challenge.

“It's a whole new season. It's a whole new opportunity,” captain Anders Lee said. “New challenges, new things to overcome, new adversity, the whole deal… It's a grind of 82 to get [into the playoffs], so let’s just worry about Saturday, put our focus there, go from there and continue to work at our game and get rolling at the right times."

While it’s a new season, there are plenty of familiar faces throughout the lineup, as the Islanders kept their blue line and crease intact from last season. There’s a lot of continuity up front as well, as captain Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck are getting ready for their 11th full seasons with the team, while Mathew Barzal is suiting up for his seventh full campaign. Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas are entering their 12th years with the club.

That continuity is valued by the veterans, but there were some significant departures for the Islanders in the offseason. Josh Bailey was dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks, where he was subsequently bought out, and Zach Parise is still in Minnesota contemplating his NHL future. Ross Johnston was claimed off waivers by Anaheim on Tuesday.