Isles Day to Day: Cizikas and Pageau Game-Time Decisions in Montréal 

Cizikas and Pageau are game-time decisions, while Sorokin gets the start against the Canadiens

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 3

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Casey Cizikas is a game-time decision against Montreal, per Head Coach Patrick Roy, after he missed New York Islanders morning skate on Tuesday.

The forward has two points (1G, 1A) through 25 games this season. Pierre Engvall skated in Cizikas’ place with Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching. Engvall missed Saturday’s contest as a healthy scratch.

Roy said that he's considering dressing seven defensemen and 11 forwards for the second straight contest depending on Cizikas' status.

In other news, JG Pageau is still considered a game-time decision. He took line rushes with Kyle MacLean and Oliver Wahlstrom in Tuesday's morning skate.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start on Tuesday against the Canadiens. Sorokin is 6-6-3 this season, along with a .915 SV%, a 2.52 GAA and one shutout.

NYI vs MTL 12/3: Patrick Roy

NYI vs MTL 12/3: Bo Horvat

NYI vs MTL 12/3: Hudson Fasching

Snapshots of the New York Islanders morning skate on Dec. 3, 2024 ahead of their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

