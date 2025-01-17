Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Participates in Practice

Simon Holmstrom joined the New York Islanders for practice on Friday, skating with the group for the second straight session but this time as a full participant after he wore an orange non-contact jersey on Thursday.

The Swedish winger's status will be evaluated against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow, but there's a chance he'll play," Roy said after Friday's practice.

The 23-year-old has 22 points (9G, 13A) in 37 games this season. Holmstrom is also a valuable asset on both the power play and penalty kill.

"He's an important player on our team, no doubt about it," Roy said. "He plays PK, power play and he's been playing well since the start of the season. It's nice to think about [the possibility] of him being back tomorrow."

Roy also revealed Marcus Hogberg as the expected starter for Saturday's contest against the Sharks. Hogberg, 30, is 1-2-0 this season. The Swedish goaltender has a .953 SV% and a 1.41 GAA through three starts and two relief appearances.

"The plan is to go with [Hogberg] tomorrow, he deserves it," Roy said. "He's been playing really well for us."