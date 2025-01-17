Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Participates in Practice

IMG_7453
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Simon Holmstrom joined the New York Islanders for practice on Friday, skating with the group for the second straight session but this time as a full participant after he wore an orange non-contact jersey on Thursday.

The Swedish winger's status will be evaluated against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow, but there's a chance he'll play," Roy said after Friday's practice.

The 23-year-old has 22 points (9G, 13A) in 37 games this season. Holmstrom is also a valuable asset on both the power play and penalty kill.

"He's an important player on our team, no doubt about it," Roy said. "He plays PK, power play and he's been playing well since the start of the season. It's nice to think about [the possibility] of him being back tomorrow."

Roy also revealed Marcus Hogberg as the expected starter for Saturday's contest against the Sharks. Hogberg, 30, is 1-2-0 this season. The Swedish goaltender has a .953 SV% and a 1.41 GAA through three starts and two relief appearances.

"The plan is to go with [Hogberg] tomorrow, he deserves it," Roy said. "He's been playing really well for us."

IMG_9856
IMG_9857
IMG_9851
IMG_9848
IMG_9854
+5 IMG_9853
IMG_9850
IMG_9858
IMG_9849
IMG_9852
IMG_9855

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Jan. 17

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

Related Content

Practice 1/17: Patrick Roy

Practice 1/17: Simon Holmstrom

Practice 1/17: Noah Dobson

News Feed

The Skinny: Flyers 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Flyers 

Isles Day to Day: Pageau In vs Flyers, Holmstrom and Romanov Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

The Story Behind the 2025 Pride T-Shirt 

The Skinny: Senators 2, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-0 to Sens

Isles Day to Day: Gatcomb Recalled, Makes NHL Debut

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 14

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators Jan. 14

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 13, 2025

Isles Day to Day: George Skates

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 13

Takeaways: Islanders Complete Sweep of Road Trip with 2-1 Win Over Utah

Islanders Alumni, Fans Enjoy Fourth Annual Alumni Classic, supported by Northwell

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Sick, Hogberg to Start in Utah

Game Preview: Islanders at Utah HC

Islanders Making an Impact in Girls’ Hockey