Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (21-20-7) VS COLORADO AVALANCHE (29-20-2)
The New York Islanders are vying to extend their season-long winning streak to five games when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.
The Islanders improved their record to 4-2-0 on the season-long seven-game homestand after they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back set. Brock Nelson scored the overtime winner after Alexander Romanov and Anders Lee scored in regulation to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Ilya Sorokin earned the win, making one save after entering the game in relief for the overtime frame.
The Islanders have won seven of their last nine games. Saturday’s win lifted the Islanders above NHL-.500 for the first time since Nov. 14.
“We were in the mindset that we were in a hole and had to get out of it,” Mathew Barzal said. “Not quite out of it yet, but we’re climbing.”
The Avalanche snapped a three-game winless skid (0-2-1) on Sunday afternoon when Artturi Lehkonen scored with 15 seconds left to edge the New York Rangers 5-4 on the road. Cale Makar had a three-point performance (2G, 1A) in the win, while Juuso Parssinen and newly-acquired forward Jack Drury provided goals. Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 33 of 37 shots in the win.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders picked up their first win of the season against Colorado with a 6-2 victory on Oct. 14 in Denver. If the Isles can sweep the season series against the Avs for the first time since the 2018-19 season with a win on Tuesday.