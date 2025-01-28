Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

ISLES NOTES

Marcus Hogberg (upper body) and Ryan Pulock (upper body) were placed on IR, the team announced on Monday morning, both retroactive to Jan. 25. Goaltender Jakub Skarek was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders in a corresponding move.

Hogberg made 24 saves through 60 minutes on Saturday before he left the game with injury. The Swedish netminder has a 2-2-0 record, along with a 1.45 GAA and a .947 SV% through five starts and two relief appearances. Pulock left the game 15 seconds into Saturday’s game and did not return. The blueliner has 16 points (3G, 13A) through 48 games played this season.

In light of Pulock’s injury, the Islanders made a deal on Monday afternoon, acquiring defenseman Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional 5th round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

- Max Tsyplakov, who was eligible to return on Saturday after serving a three-game suspension but was a healthy scratch against Carolina, is expected to draw back into the lineup in place of Pierre Engvall, per Roy.

- Alexander Romanov played a major role in the Islanders’ back-to-back wins over the weekend. The Russian defenseman laid a heavy hit on Philadelphia’s Cam York to spark the Isles on Friday, and he netted his first goal of the season on Saturday to get the scoring started for the Islanders.

“He made a huge difference,” Roy said of Romanov. “When Romi plays the way he’s been playing, it helps our team. What I love about him is his physicality. The hit that he gave to York against the Flyers, he stayed focused in the game despite the fact they were running after him. And he came up with another very strong performance against Carolina.”

- The trio of Barzal-Horvat-Lee has been hot as of late. Horvat has 10 points (7G, 3A) in his last nine games, Lee scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season on Saturday and Barzal leads the team with 10 assists since he returned from injury on Dec. 15.

“Everyone’s doing their job,” Barzal said. “We’re getting the puck up ice, Bo his scoring and Lee is down low. We’re all doing our thing, and it seems to be working.”

- Adam Pelech is riding a career-long four-game assist streak (4A).

- The Islanders have outscored opponents 13-5 in their season-long four-game winning streak and their penalty kill has only allowed one goal over those games.

- The Isles sport a 7-3-0 record since Jan. 1, where they’ve seen stark defensive improvement over that span. Their penalty kill (88.9%) ranks second in the NHL and their 1.90 GA/GP is third best in the league since the calendar flipped to 2025.