Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (14-16-7) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (22-13-2)

1 PM ET | SCOTIABANK ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are looking to end 2024 on a high-note when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in a New Year’s Eve matinee at Scotiabank Arena.

The Isles are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night. Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored late third period goals, but that’s as close as the comeback bid came. The Isles have alternated wins and losses in their past four games.

The Maple Leafs are also coming off a defeat, as they fell 5-2 to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. John Tavares and Bobby McMann scored in the loss. The Maple Leafs are 1-3-0 in their last four games.

Tuesday’s game kicks off a home-and-home set for the Isles and Leafs, who will see each other again on Thursday at UBS Arena.