Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-20-14) AT LOS ANGELES KINGS (32-20-11)

10:30 PM ET | CRYPTO.COM ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

Red hot and back in a playoff spot.

The New York Islanders’ win streak reached a season-high six games on Sunday night, but in order to reach seven, they’ll need to take down the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night on the second half of a back-to-back set.

Twelve different Islanders hit the scoresheet in Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri, Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Bo Horvat (1G, 1A), Pierre Engvall and Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders, while Mathew Barzal had a two-point game with a pair of assists. Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves in his first win since Dec. 13.

“Every game is important for us for the rest of the season,” Varlamov said after the win. “I’m sure it’ll be a battle until the end with the tight standings. We know where we are, we just have to stay focused on ourselves and keep winning.”

The win catapulted the Islanders back into playoff position for the first time since Jan. 13, as the Islanders leapfrogged the Detroit Red Wings and slotted into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Though the teams are tied with 72 points, New York has one game in-hand. The Islanders (72 points) are also two points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning (74 points), who hold the first wild card spot and the third-place Philadelphia Flyers (74 points). Notably, the Isles have two games in-hand over both teams.

As for the Kings, they’re looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal for the Kings, while Cam Talbot made 31 saves in the loss.

The Islanders completed a comeback win against the Kings on Dec. 9, where Anders Lee scored twice in the third period and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 13 seconds into the extra frame in a thrilling 3-2 OT win at UBS Arena. The Isles will look to sweep the two-game season series against the Kings on Monday night. If the Islanders can beat the Kings on Monday - followed by wins against the Ducks and Sharks - they will sweep the three-game California swing for the first time in franchise history.