Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

ISLES NOTES

- Per Head Coach Patrick Roy, JG Pageau is a game-time decision after he missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. If he plays, Roy said he'd shift Pageau back to center on a line with Kyle MacLean and Oliver Wahlstrom.

- Marcus Hogberg was recalled on an emergency basis after the team announced that Semyon Varlamov is day to day with a lower body injury. Varlamov will still travel with the team to Montreal.

- Simon Holmstrom has consecutive multi-goal games, with four goals in his last two outings since he's been skating on a line with Bo Horvat and Anders Lee. Per Islanders team statistician Eric Hornick, Holmstrom is the first Islander with consecutive multi-goal games since Lee did it from Mar. 7-10 in the 2021-22 campaign. Holmstrom is also the first Islander to do it in back-to-back games since Mathew Barzal (Dec. 28-29, 2018).

- Saturday’s contest marked the 17th game in 33 days for the Isles, as they went 6-7-4 in that busy stretch.

- Anders Lee has five points (2G, 3A) in his last two outings. Lee’s 10 goals are tied with Kyle Palmieri and Nelson for the team lead, while Palmieri leads the pack in with 20 points. Lee's game-winner on Saturday was the 41st of his career, which tied Clark Gillies for sixth in franchise history.

- The Islanders held their opponent scoreless in the third period for the first time since Oct. 22 and third time all season. Their 38 goals allowed in third periods is a league high.

- Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 25 points (17G, 8A) in 30 career games against Montreal.