Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

HABS NOTES
- Tuesday’s contest opens a five-game homestand for the Canadiens, who are eighth in the Atlantic Division with 19 points and a record of 8-13-3. Montreal is at the NHL-.500 on home ice, with a record of 5-5-2 at Centre Bell. Their away record tells a different story, as the Canadiens are 3-8-1 in away games with a .282 points percentage, which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- The Canadiens loaned Joshua Roy to Laval after a four-game stint where the 2021 fifth-round draft pick (150th overall) averaged 10:57 TOI per game. The transaction could indicate that Patrik Liane could make his season – and Habs - debut against the Islanders. Montreal acquired Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the offseason but a preseason injury kept him out of the lineup. Laine, 26, has not played since Dec. 14 where he suffered an upper-body injury and had a setback in his recovery.
- Captain Nick Suzuki leads Montreal in scoring with 24 points (9G, 15A) and is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 3A).
- Cole Caufield is having a hot start to the year with a team-leading 16 goals, which ties for third-most in the NHL, through his first 24 games. The winger has eight points (5G, 3A) in seven career games against the Islanders.
- After a stingy start where the Canadiens’ penalty kill went 28-for-31 (90%), it has seen a drop since, going 40-for-52 (76%) in their last 15 games. Overall, their PK ranks seventh in the NHL (81.9%).
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been assigned to the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' AHL affiliate on Sunday, after the forward went unclaimed from waivers. The 25-year-old has not played in an NHL game this season and has 10 points (2G, 8A) through 45 games of the 2023-24 campaign.