World-Renowned Hotelier and Customer Experience Expert Shane Green Named Chief Executive Officer of Foley Entertainment Group

VEGAS (January 28, 2025) – Foley Entertainment Group Chairman Bill Foley announced today, January 28, that the organization has hired world-renowned hotelier and customer experience expert Shane Green as Chief Executive Officer of Foley Entertainment Group.

In this role, Green will oversee business operations for Foley Entertainment Group’s entire portfolio of entities, domestically and internationally. Green will direct the overall business strategy for FEG, which, under his leadership, will undergo a brand transformation during the 2025 calendar year. Green will be based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Bringing Shane in to lead Foley Entertainment Group is a massive acquisition for our organization,” said Foley Entertainment Group Chairman Bill Foley. “His energy and passion will help us elevate the guest experience across our entire portfolio, whether at one of our hotels, winery tasting rooms or live events. Shane’s background and leadership will be invaluable in advancing FEG’s aspirational mission of becoming the preeminent sports, hospitality and experience entity in the world.”

A New Zealand native, Green draws upon his work with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, his time running luxury resorts and hotels in Australia and the United States, his work as VP of Operations for Cipriani, and his consulting work for many Las Vegas hotels to formulate his approach to hospitality and business success.

“Working with Bill to build a world-class hospitality organization is an endeavor I've been preparing for throughout my career,” said FEG Chief Executive Officer Shane Green. “At FEG, I’m looking forward to elevating our unique blend of luxury, authenticity, and deep connection to place that defines each property in FEG's expanding portfolio, while cementing FEG's position at the intersection of luxury hospitality, world-class sporting events, wine & spirits, tasting rooms and experiences. My goal is to create even more unforgettable moments for discerning travelers around the world, while delivering a superior level of service to each guest.”

Green has called Las Vegas home since 2007 and has been involved in several transformative hospitality projects locally. Green helped open the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in 2010, transform the Monte Carlo into the Park MGM in 2018, and helped open the Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Boulevard and the off-Strip Durango Casino and Resort in 2023. He has also been heavily involved in implementing the new culture and leadership programming for MGM Resorts International for several years.

Internationally, he was recently involved with Robertson Lodges in New Zealand and EVT hotels in Australia. He also helped the AREV Collection open its first property in St. Tropez, France, earlier this year.

Green is president and founder of SGEi, a global training and consulting company that has partnered with brands such as the NBA, Madison Square Garden, MSC Cruises, MGM Resorts International, NetJets Inc., United Airlines, and BMW to reprogram their employee experiences, craft their service culture, and deliver meaningful customer interactions and experiences. SGEi was recognized in 2022 as one of the top organizational culture transformation companies globally.

He is also the author of Culture Hacker, a business and leadership book that is the complete guide to executing a thoughtful and sustainable culture change. His work on transforming high-performing customer experience cultures and brands has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Bloomberg Business Week, HuffPost and on the Travel Channel.

ABOUT FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Established by Bill Foley in 2021, Foley Entertainment Group operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League; AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League; the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League; the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League; Auckland FC of the A-Leagues; two community hockey facilities in the Las Vegas Valley; Lee’s Family Forum sports and entertainment venue in Henderson, NV; the Folded Flag Foundation; the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation; Hotel Les Mars, Arandas Restaurant and Goodnight’s restaurant in Healdsburg, CA; Farmhouse Inn and Farmhouse Restaurant in Forestville, CA; Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, CA; MacArthur Place in Sonoma, CA; Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, MT; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, OR; and a number of other assets. The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers and clients. For more information on the Foley Entertainment Group, visit foleyentertainmentgroup.com.