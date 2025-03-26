Women's History Month: Ticketing

Behind each ticket is a shared experience with friends, loved ones and fellow fans at a Golden Knights game. There are women like Breanna Field, Nichole Latham, and Brittany Grayson who work endlessly to ensure everyone has access to the game and forms unforgettable memories. Whether it is a celebration or a reunion, they make sure it is special and unique for every individual fan.

Breanna Field, Senior Account Executive in Groups and Suites isn’t just a salesperson—she’s a memory-maker. Every day, she brings people together, helping them celebrate milestones, corporate outings, and special occasions at T-Mobile Arena.

“I love creating memories,” Field said. “Seeing someone’s eyes light up because we went the extra mile, that’s what makes it all worth it.”

Field is familiar with fostering memories as she has been doing it for as long as she can remember. Field began at Penn State where she was heavily involved in the athletic department. After graduation, she went to the Oakland Athletics and later the Chicago Cubs, but her passion for connecting with people led her to hockey.

She believes that breaking into sports requires persistence.

“Any exposure is experience,” Field said. “Whether you're passing out programs or scanning tickets, you’re getting your foot in the door.”

Now, as Field prepares to welcome her first child, she’s more determined than ever to set an example.

“I want my daughter to see that women belong in sports, in leadership, in any room they walk into,” Field said.

Field credits her strength to being surrounded by two strong females throughout her life, her mom and grandma. Her grandma was a breast cancer survivor, and she would light the room with a smile on her face as she fought every day.

As Field brings joy to fans every game, she also prides herself in being a shoulder for anyone in the office.

“Finding that support system where you feel okay to chat with if something's going wrong, professional or personal, that you have a friend to talk to is powerful,” Field said. “ We all have a voice–it is so stereotypical that sports is a male-dominated industry, and it's not for women. But a lot of the time, the events and planning have a woman behind them, and you can see the structure.”

Brittany Grayson, the Senior Director of Ticket Operations, like Field, emphasizes embracing being a woman in sports. Grayson believes women bring a fresh perspective to the industry.

“Representation matters,” Grayson said. “Diversity isn’t just about numbers; it’s about different ways of thinking, different problem-solving approaches.”

Grayson’s advice for women in any industry is to never take no for an answer. If no is the answer, ask for ways you can improve, challenge yourself and raise your hand to show you’ve done the work to get a ‘yes’ next time. She attended University of Michigan with the thought of being a sports surgeon but quickly decided her passions lie in a different aspect of sports. Grayson knocked on every single door to get into the world of sports. She inspires other women to do the very same.

“Getting your foot in the door is an obstacle that a lot of people encounter,” Grayson said. “ I think it's important to network and broaden your horizons, get out, and meet people.” Grayson said.

After growing up and learning the industry in Detroit, Grayson’s mother grew up in Las Vegas, so it was easy for Nevada to become her second home.

Grayson oversees how the tickets are working, including how everybody receives their tickets and gets into the game. Grayson loves every chance she gets to help someone out when it comes to any issue with their tickets and ensuring everyone gets the chance to attend the next Golden Knights game.

Like Grayson, Nichole Latham, who serves as the Director of Premium Sales and Services, is motivated by learning and talking with different clients of the organization. Latham helps manage the team’s most elite seating experiences, from luxury suites to glass seats.

A former college softball player at Portland State University, Latham built her career in sales before taking a leap of faith—moving to Las Vegas before she even knew the capacity of what it would become.

“If you want to work in sports, just keep trying,” Latham said. “Don’t get stuck on one path. Be open to learning. Be open to change.”

Each of these women plays a role in the unforgettable experience of a game at T-Mobile Arena. Whether it’s securing seats for a game, entering the arena smoothly or being treated like a VIP at The Fortress, Field, Grayson and Latham all ensure that Golden Knights fans cherish each memory they make at a game. Their dedication and personal touch show women that it is truly about embracing your role and always raising your hand for an opportunity.