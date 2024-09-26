VGK to Host First Responders at City National Arena on October 1

VEGAS (September 26, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host Las Vegas area first responders at a special practice session and meet-and-greet on Tuesday, October 1, at City National Arena to thank them for their service to the community and commemorate the tragedy of 1 October, 2017. Invited first responders from LVMPD, Nevada Highway Patrol, Henderson Police and local city and county fire departments have pre-registered for the event with their respective departments.

The Golden Knights have a preseason road game Tuesday night in Colorado, but non-traveling players will practice at 9:15 a.m. PT at City National Arena. After practice, members of the VGK front office, broadcasters, alumni and players will meet with first responders while lunch is served at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub.

Also Tuesday, the Golden Knights, Vitalant and Downtown Summerlin® will host the previously announced 1 October Memorial Blood Drive at City National Arena. Donors can make appointments to give blook at vitalant.org/1october.

