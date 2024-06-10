Team Retail FAQ's

How do I contact the stores?

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena:
702-692-1606

The Arsenal at City National Arena:
702-916-2986

The Livery at America First Center:
725-201-3004

Where are the stores located?

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena:
3780 Las Vegas Blvd S.
Las Vegas, NV 89158

The Arsenal at City National Arena:
1550 S. Pavilion Center Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89135

The Livery at America First Center:
222 S. Water St.
Henderson, NV 89015

What are the hours of operations?

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena:
Hours vary based on games and events
10:00am-6:00pm Monday-Sunday

The Arsenal at City National Arena:
Hours vary based on games and events
10:00am-6:00pm Monday-Sunday (Summer Hours)

The Livery at America First Center:
Hours vary based on games and events
11:00am-6:00pm Monday-Sunday

Where should I park?

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena:
Parking is available in the parking garages for New York New York, Park MGM & Excalibur for a fee.

The Arsenal at City National Arena:
Free parking is available in the two parking lots directly across the street from City National Arena.

The Livery at America First Center:
Free parking is available in the parking garage one block south of America First Center, on the corner of S Water St & E Basic Rd, or in designated street parking spaces.

What is the return policy?

The Arsenal at City National Arena:
All returned merchandise must be accompanied by a sales receipt and tags within 30 days of purchase. Exchange only within 60 days with tags and receipts. Items must be in original condition. All sales final on crested jerseys.

The Livery at America First Center:
All returned merchandise must be accompanied by a sales receipt and tags within 30 days of purchase. Exchange only within 60 days with tags and receipts. Items must be in original condition. All sales final on crested jerseys.

