VGK Road Trip Blog: August 3, 2024

The 2024 VGK Road Trip presented by Las Vegas headed to Billings, Mont. to bring the full Golden Knights extravaganza to another important city in the teams’ market.

On Friday, after traveling 272 miles, the VGK staffers stretched out their legs and walked down the streets of the beautiful town. While soaking up the music from a live country band, the group enjoyed an Italian meal in preparation for another day at another rink.

On Saturday morning at Centennial Ice Arena, VGK Alumni Deryk Engelland joined the youth hockey coaches to conduct a two-hour on-ice clinic in which more than 60 kids took part in drills and scrimmages.

“Being able to get people out here and to experience something that they don't get to every day is always fun and the kids at this age it's the best time to be out there with them,” Engelland said before signing and taking photos with excited fans lining up by the table. “They're just having so much fun out there and it brings me back to my youth days, the rinks like this. This is kind of exactly like the rinks that I grew up in, so it brings back a lot of great memories.”