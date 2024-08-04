VGK Road Trip Blog: August 3, 2024

The 2024 VGK Road Trip is presented by Las Vegas

_Billings
By Amber Dammeir

The 2024 VGK Road Trip presented by Las Vegas headed to Billings, Mont. to bring the full Golden Knights extravaganza to another important city in the teams’ market.

On Friday, after traveling 272 miles, the VGK staffers stretched out their legs and walked down the streets of the beautiful town. While soaking up the music from a live country band, the group enjoyed an Italian meal in preparation for another day at another rink. 

On Saturday morning at Centennial Ice Arena, VGK Alumni Deryk Engelland joined the youth hockey coaches to conduct a two-hour on-ice clinic in which more than 60 kids took part in drills and scrimmages.

“Being able to get people out here and to experience something that they don't get to every day is always fun and the kids at this age it's the best time to be out there with them,” Engelland said before signing and taking photos with excited fans lining up by the table. “They're just having so much fun out there and it brings me back to my youth days, the rinks like this. This is kind of exactly like the rinks that I grew up in, so it brings back a lot of great memories.”

VGK play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher and co-author of 'It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights' Gordon Weigers stopped by for a visit at the Billings Public Library. Goucher and Weigers were accompanied by the VGK cast as more than 40 kids and their parents sat in to listen to various stories from the team’s path to their first championship.

As part of the Realm of Gold and Ice, Billings is home to many Golden Knights fans who take in games on TV and through subscriptions to KnightTime+. Watching games together gives fans in Montana the ability to be digitally transported to T-Mobile Arena to watch their favorite players. 

The VGK road trip packed up the gear and sat through a mostly quiet ride to Coeur d'Alene before Goucher took over the DJing duties and gave a master class in classic rock. 

Director of VGK Youth Hockey Programs Sheri Hudspeth will kick off the morning with a Girls Hockey on ice Q&A at 10:30 a.m. 

Henderson Silver Knights goalie Isaiah Saville will join the group at Frontier Ice Arena on Sunday afternoon for on-ice clinics beginning at 1:30 p.m.

News Feed

VGK Road Trip Blog: August 2, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to Canada's Staff for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

VGK Prospect Trent Swick Continues to Trust the Process

AFC Bournemouth Launch Special Edition Kits in Collaboration with Michael B. Jordan

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters

Vegas Golden Knights Win NHL's 'The Stanley' for Game Presentation for Third Time

A Step Forward for Sedoff

Development Camp Blog: July 6, 2024

My VGK Development Camp Experience by Lucas Van Vliet: July 6, 2024

My VGK Development Camp Experience by Lucas Van Vliet: July 3, 2024

Development Camp Blog: July 3, 2024

My VGK Development Camp Experience by Lucas Van Vliet July 2, 2024

Development Camp Blog: July 2, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Victor Olofsson to One-Year Contract

NHL Announces 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule for Vegas Golden Knights

Development Camp Blog: July 1, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights Select Three Players on Day Two of 2024 NHL Draft