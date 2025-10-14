VGK Pay FAQ

VGKPay is a centralized payment system integrated into the Official Vegas Golden Knights app that allows fans to quickly and easily pay for concessions and merchandise at T-Mobile Arena and for merchandise at The Arsenal at City National Arena. Fans only need to store their credit card information once, and they can use it for in-venue purchases without having to re-enter payment details. This simplifies the in-venue purchasing process by providing a single payment method for food and merchandise, streamlining transactions, reducing friction, and allowing fans to focus more on enjoying the game rather than worrying about payment methods.