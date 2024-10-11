VGK Launch Campaign to Find Perfect Road Jersey Partner

VEGAS (October 11, 2024) – As the Vegas Golden Knights embark on their eighth season, which began on Wednesday, October 9 with an 8-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, the team has launched an extensive search for a corporate partner to be featured on the team’s road jerseys. After an extremely successful home jersey partnership with Circa Sports, the team is engaging with local, regional and national brands about the opportunity, and has created special gift boxes, which include jerseys as well as photos and audio clips from the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup Final series, to targeted companies.

The iconic white road jerseys – produced this year by Fanatics in a new deal with the NHL – offer widespread exposure in Nevada, surrounding states, as well as nationally and internationally. The opportunity provides a connection with one of the most popular and successful franchises in professional sports.

“This road jersey partnership is a unique opportunity to align with our brand,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “There is nothing more visible than our players and our uniforms, and we view this as much more than a patch on a jersey; it is a true partnership where we are mutually committed to each company’s goals and success.”

Circa Sports, which has been the team’s home jersey partner since 2022, has been so happy with the partnership that they recently added a second NHL team to their marketing mix, becoming the home jersey partner for the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Our partnership with the Golden Knights has been phenomenal,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino, and Circa Sports. “The team has captured the hearts of millions of fans, and the exposure both locally and nationally for our home jersey patch has been a big reason for our growth.”

The road jersey entitlement partner will become a premier ally of the first major professional sports team in Las Vegas and only one that is Vegas Born. The partnership could also include significant community involvement in the Las Vegas area. Since the Golden Knights’ arrival in 2017, Las Vegas has become the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, including hosting the Super Bowl in 2024 and the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and it is one of the most high-profile markets in the country

The NHL’s 2024-25 national broadcast schedule will feature the Golden Knights 14 times, while the team’s regional broadcast agreement with Scripps Sports delivers games over the air to viewers spanning Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Prior to the 2024-25 season, the team added the state of Arizona to its broadcast footprint, a fast-growing state with over 7 million people. The Scripps Sports broadcast partnership includes an average rating of 7.46 HH in Las Vegas (based on the 2023-24 season). Viewers throughout the team’s television territory can access game broadcasts and more via KnightTime+, the team’s official streaming service, which topped 10,000 subscribers in its first season in 2023-24.

On the ice, the Golden Knights have enjoyed remarkable success through seven seasons, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times, reaching the Cup Final twice and winning the Stanley Cup in 2023. Vegas has the best all-time regular season and playoff winning percentage in NHL history.

To schedule a conversation with VGK’s partnerships team, companies interested in the road jersey entitlement partnership should contact Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Keith Baulsir at 702-916-3348 or [email protected].

