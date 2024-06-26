VGK Foundation Awards $300,000 in Grants to Local Charities

VEGAS (June 26, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, June 26, the recipients of its 2024 grants, which will provide a record $300,000 to 25 organizations in the Las Vegas Valley. In addition, the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation has awarded grants to six organizations, totaling $45,000.

Each year, the VGK Foundation awards grants to local non-profit organizations that support the Foundation’s pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. These grants are in addition to the Foundation’s ongoing donations throughout the year.

“We are thrilled to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2024 grants,” said Kim Frank, President of the VGK Foundation. “We appreciate the work they do in the community, and in each case they connect with our organization’s goals in a meaningful way.”

The VGK Foundation is proud to announce the following grant recipients and encourages fans to learn more about each organization at their respective websites:

Adam’s Place, adamsplacelv.org

After School All-Stars Las Vegas, asaslv.org

American Red Cross, redcross.org

Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, bgcsnv.org

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, candlelightersnv.org

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, catholiccharities.com

Chefs for Kids, chefsforkids.org

Desert Rose Gives, desertrosegives.org

East Valley Family Services, eastvalleyfamilyservices.org

Foster Kinship, fosterkinship.org

Girls on the Run, girlsontherunlv.org

HELP of Southern Nevada, helpsonv.org

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, dh.hhovv.org

Kline Veterans Fund, klineveteransfund.org

Latino Youth Leadership Foundation, latinoyouthleadership.org

Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter, nevadapva.org

Nevada Veterans Foundation, nevadavets.org

Real Talk Youth Impact Program, realtalkyip.org

Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Greater Las Vegas, rmhlv.org

Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, mayorsfundlv.org

The Just One Project, thejustoneproject.org

USO, intermountain.uso.org

Vegas Disabled Sports Association, vegasdisabledsports.org

Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Hockey, citynationalarena.com/goldenchariots

YMCA of Southern Nevada, lasvegasymca.org

The HSK Foundation grant recipients are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada, bbbsn.org

Collaboration Center Foundation, collablv.org

Goodwill of Southern Nevada, goodwillvegas.org

HomeAid Southern Nevada, homeaidsn.org

Serving Our Kids, servingourkids.org

U.S. Vets, usvets.org/locations/las-vegas/

Applications for VGK and HSK Foundation grants are posted on each team’s website in the first quarter of the calendar year.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation follow the foundation on X and Instagram.