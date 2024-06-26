VGK Foundation Awards $300,000 in Grants to Local Charities

VEGAS (June 26, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, June 26, the recipients of its 2024 grants, which will provide a record $300,000 to 25 organizations in the Las Vegas Valley. In addition, the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation has awarded grants to six organizations, totaling $45,000.
Each year, the VGK Foundation awards grants to local non-profit organizations that support the Foundation’s pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. These grants are in addition to the Foundation’s ongoing donations throughout the year.
“We are thrilled to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2024 grants,” said Kim Frank, President of the VGK Foundation. “We appreciate the work they do in the community, and in each case they connect with our organization’s goals in a meaningful way.”
The VGK Foundation is proud to announce the following grant recipients and encourages fans to learn more about each organization at their respective websites:
- Adam’s Place, adamsplacelv.org
- After School All-Stars Las Vegas, asaslv.org
- American Red Cross, redcross.org
- Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, bgcsnv.org
- Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, candlelightersnv.org
- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, catholiccharities.com
- Chefs for Kids, chefsforkids.org
- Desert Rose Gives, desertrosegives.org
- East Valley Family Services, eastvalleyfamilyservices.org
- Foster Kinship, fosterkinship.org
- Girls on the Run, girlsontherunlv.org
- HELP of Southern Nevada, helpsonv.org
- Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, dh.hhovv.org
- Kline Veterans Fund, klineveteransfund.org
- Latino Youth Leadership Foundation, latinoyouthleadership.org
- Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter, nevadapva.org
- Nevada Veterans Foundation, nevadavets.org
- Real Talk Youth Impact Program, realtalkyip.org
- Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Greater Las Vegas, rmhlv.org
- Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, mayorsfundlv.org
- The Just One Project, thejustoneproject.org
- USO, intermountain.uso.org
- Vegas Disabled Sports Association, vegasdisabledsports.org
- Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Hockey, citynationalarena.com/goldenchariots
- YMCA of Southern Nevada, lasvegasymca.org
The HSK Foundation grant recipients are:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada, bbbsn.org
- Collaboration Center Foundation, collablv.org
- Goodwill of Southern Nevada, goodwillvegas.org
- HomeAid Southern Nevada, homeaidsn.org
- Serving Our Kids, servingourkids.org
- U.S. Vets, usvets.org/locations/las-vegas/
Applications for VGK and HSK Foundation grants are posted on each team’s website in the first quarter of the calendar year.
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION
The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation follow the foundation on X and Instagram.