VGK Announce First 'LosVGK en México' Trip September 6-10

VEGAS (August 16, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 16, that the team will host hockey clinics and fan activations during its first “LosVGK en México” trip, September 6-10 in Mexico City, Metepec and Monterrey.

“In addition to the 225,000 people of Mexican heritage that already live in Las Vegas, our city also welcomes over half a million visitors from Mexico each year, second only to Canada,” said President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. “LosVGK en México is an exciting opportunity for us to reach new fans and share our passion for the great sport of hockey.”

The Vegas Golden Knights are collaborating with the Mexican Ice Hockey Federation, Ice Hockey Workshops, and Fundación Dr. Sonrisas for the trip. A LosVGK en México logo features a red, white and green version of the LosVGK logo in a nod to the colors of the Mexican flag, created by VGK designer Stephanie Suominen, who designed the original LosVGK logo.

“We are thrilled to be able to have the Vegas Golden Knights in Mexico. This is a huge opportunity for all Mexican hockey players and an even bigger one for all Mexicans,” said Diego de la Garma, Head Coach of the Mexican National Ice Hockey Team and CEO of Ice Hockey Workshops. “This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience with one of the best sport organizations in the world. It will definitely be something that families will remember forever and help Mexican hockey and the Bufalos organization to grow the game in Metepec and in Mexico in general.”

“Since we launched the LosVGK brand last fall we have thought about ways to extend its reach beyond Southern Nevada, and there is no better way to celebrate the sport than to get sticks in boys’ and girls’ hands,” said Benjamin Thomas, Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach. “We are excited to make this trip a reality and share our excitement for the game and the Vegas Golden Knights. We hope to see lots of VGK fans at our September 8 Fan Fest.”

Registration for the on-ice clinics during LosVGK en México is available here.

The Vegas Golden Knights introduced the LosVGK brand in October 2023, building upon the team’s outreach to its Hispanic and Latin American fanbase. The initiative has featured ball hockey clinics in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods in Clark County, a line of merchandise available at team stores and a LosVGK mural unveiled in the city’s Arts District. The LosVGK en México trip will be the team’s first international effort under the LosVGK brand.