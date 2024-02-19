VGK Announce Extended Partnership, Road Helmet Sponsorship with Naqvi Injury Law

VEGAS (February 19, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 19, an extension to the team’s official partnership with Naqvi Injury Law that now includes a helmet entitlement partnership. Naqvi, a local personal injury law firm, will have its logo on the team’s helmets worn during road games beginning with tonight’s game at San Jose.

The Golden Knights and Naqvi Injury Law also announced additional enhancements to the partnership, which began in 2022. These new elements focus on community contributions and fan engagement, including philanthropic efforts benefitting Cure 4 The Kids and a city-wide scavenger hunt that fans can partake in prior to the 2024-25 season.

“Naqvi Injury Law has proven to be a fitting partner committed to the Las Vegas community, just like the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “The helmets that protect our players on the road are a perfect representation of their dedication to the community.”

“One of the things I love about partnering with the Golden Knights and the Golden Knights Foundation is their commitment to the community. No other team in Southern Nevada better represents our city than this team,” said Naqvi Injury Law founder Farhan Naqvi. “They not only support and defend each other, they support and defend our community. From their very first game all the way to the Stanley Cup, I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the team and support their mission to give back to our community. It’s what we’ve both been doing since Day One.”

Founded by Farhan Naqvi and his wife Ellie, Naqvi Injury Law are 11-time Gold Winners in the Best of Las Vegas program for Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service, Best Personal Injury Attorney and Best Trial Lawyer. Since becoming an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Naqvi Injury Law has donated $250 to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation for every goal scored by the Golden Knights during regular-season home games at T-Mobile Arena.

The local law firm sponsors a variety of events and programs that benefit local children, education, and youth sports programs. For more information on Naqvi Injury Law and their dedication to the Southern Nevada community, fans can visit naqvilaw.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. The firm is an 11-time Gold Winner in the “Best of Las Vegas” Readers Poll, for Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and Best Trial Lawyer. Farhan Naqvi has been selected as a Super Lawyer and Litigator of the Year from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. He has also received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. For more information, visit www.naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.