Vegas Golden Knights to Host 'It Hurts To Win' Book Signing Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

VEGAS (October 16, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 16, that co-authors Gary Lawless and Gordon Weigers will host a book signing of “It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights” prior to the game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 17.

Lawless and Weigers will be available on the concourse behind sections 11 and 12 from the time doors open at 6:15 p.m. PT until 7:15 p.m. PT. Books will be available for purchase on site, and fans who have already purchased books will be allowed to bring them to the game to be signed.

“It Hurts To Win” is named after the team’s motto during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Three excerpts of the book are available at vegasgoldenknights.com. The 160-page hardcover book includes more than 125 photos and 42,000 words with feature contributions from key members of the championship team, including Chairman and Owner Bill Foley, President of Hockey Operations George McPhee, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy, Captain Mark Stone, Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, and forwards Jack Eichel and Paul Cotter.

Copies of the book are available now at official team stores, including The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, and online at vegasteamstore.com.

