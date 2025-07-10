Vegas Golden Knights to Host Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale on July 23

Fans can shop for team-issued VGK gear

VGK25_EquipmentSale-Public
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 10, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 10, plans to host the annual Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment sale on Wednesday, July 23, at City National Arena. After a series of pre-sale opportunities for season ticket members, the sale will be open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. PT on Rink A.

The Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale features a variety of player-used and team-issued equipment and apparel, including sticks, skates, gloves, jerseys, shoes, helmets, jackets, shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more. Fans will also have the chance to shop premium items, which will be located in both the UNLV Locker Room and The Arsenal.

On July 23 only, The Arsenal at City National Arena will be offering 30% off purchases for Season Ticket Members all day. The Arsenal will open early at 8 a.m. PT and close at 6 p.m. PT.

Fans unable to attend the equipment sale in person will be able to access online-only offerings at VegasTeamStore.com, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT on July 23.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

