Vegas Golden Knights to Host Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale on July 23

VEGAS (July 10, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 10, plans to host the annual Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment sale on Wednesday, July 23, at City National Arena. After a series of pre-sale opportunities for season ticket members, the sale will be open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. PT on Rink A.

The Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale features a variety of player-used and team-issued equipment and apparel, including sticks, skates, gloves, jerseys, shoes, helmets, jackets, shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more. Fans will also have the chance to shop premium items, which will be located in both the UNLV Locker Room and The Arsenal.

On July 23 only, The Arsenal at City National Arena will be offering 30% off purchases for Season Ticket Members all day. The Arsenal will open early at 8 a.m. PT and close at 6 p.m. PT.

Fans unable to attend the equipment sale in person will be able to access online-only offerings at VegasTeamStore.com, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT on July 23.

